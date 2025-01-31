February 1 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 8:21 pm Friday, January 31, 2025

Today’s NHL slate has several top-tier games, including a matchup between the Winnipeg Jets and the Washington Capitals.

There is live coverage available for all the action in the NHL today, and we have provided the information on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

How to Watch February 1 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Chicago Blackhawks @ Florida Panthers 1 p.m. ET ABC Fubo New York Rangers @ Boston Bruins 3:30 p.m. ET ABC Fubo Toronto Maple Leafs @ Edmonton Oilers 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Winnipeg Jets @ Washington Capitals 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ New York Islanders @ Tampa Bay Lightning 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Minnesota Wild @ Ottawa Senators 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Los Angeles Kings @ Carolina Hurricanes 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Nashville Predators @ Pittsburgh Penguins 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Detroit Red Wings @ Calgary Flames 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

