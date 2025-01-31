Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Buffalo Sabres on January 31

Published 5:55 am Friday, January 31, 2025

By Data Skrive

Nashville Predators vs. Buffalo Sabres on January 31

Filip Forsberg and Tage Thompson will be two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when the Nashville Predators play the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Friday, January 31 at 7:00 PM ET.

Predators vs. Sabres Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, January 31
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Favorite: Predators (-127)
  • Total: 6.5
  • TV: NHL Network
Players to Watch

Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points
Filip Forsberg 49 18 31 49
Jonathan Marchessault 49 15 24 39
Roman Josi 45 9 26 35
Steven Stamkos 49 17 15 32
Ryan O’Reilly 46 14 14 28
Sabres Leaders Games Goals Assists Points
Tage Thompson 45 25 19 44
John-Jason Peterka 48 15 24 39
Jason Zucker 48 16 20 36
Rasmus Dahlin 42 6 29 35
Alex Tuch 50 15 19 34

Predators vs. Sabres Stat Comparison

  • The Predators offense’s 130 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 31st in the league.
  • Nashville is ranked 20th in total goals against, conceding 3.2 goals per game (157 total) in NHL action.
  • The Predators’ offense has the NHL’s 14th-ranked power-play conversion rate (21.68%).
  • The Sabres’ 154 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 14th in the league.
  • Buffalo has allowed 170 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 26th.
  • The Sabres’ power-play conversion rate (17.01%) ranks 27th in the league.

More Sports Plus

