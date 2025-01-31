Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Buffalo Sabres on January 31
Published 5:55 am Friday, January 31, 2025
Filip Forsberg and Tage Thompson will be two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when the Nashville Predators play the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Friday, January 31 at 7:00 PM ET.
Predators vs. Sabres Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 31
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Predators (-127)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)!
Players to Watch
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Filip Forsberg
|49
|18
|31
|49
|Jonathan Marchessault
|49
|15
|24
|39
|Roman Josi
|45
|9
|26
|35
|Steven Stamkos
|49
|17
|15
|32
|Ryan O’Reilly
|46
|14
|14
|28
|Sabres Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Tage Thompson
|45
|25
|19
|44
|John-Jason Peterka
|48
|15
|24
|39
|Jason Zucker
|48
|16
|20
|36
|Rasmus Dahlin
|42
|6
|29
|35
|Alex Tuch
|50
|15
|19
|34
Predators vs. Sabres Stat Comparison
- The Predators offense’s 130 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 31st in the league.
- Nashville is ranked 20th in total goals against, conceding 3.2 goals per game (157 total) in NHL action.
- The Predators’ offense has the NHL’s 14th-ranked power-play conversion rate (21.68%).
- The Sabres’ 154 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 14th in the league.
- Buffalo has allowed 170 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 26th.
- The Sabres’ power-play conversion rate (17.01%) ranks 27th in the league.
