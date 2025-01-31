Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Buffalo Sabres on January 31 Published 5:55 am Friday, January 31, 2025

Filip Forsberg and Tage Thompson will be two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when the Nashville Predators play the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Friday, January 31 at 7:00 PM ET.

Predators vs. Sabres Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 31

Friday, January 31 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Favorite: Predators (-127)

Predators (-127) Total: 6.5

6.5 TV: NHL Network

TV: NHL Network

Players to Watch

Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Filip Forsberg 49 18 31 49 Jonathan Marchessault 49 15 24 39 Roman Josi 45 9 26 35 Steven Stamkos 49 17 15 32 Ryan O’Reilly 46 14 14 28 Sabres Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Tage Thompson 45 25 19 44 John-Jason Peterka 48 15 24 39 Jason Zucker 48 16 20 36 Rasmus Dahlin 42 6 29 35 Alex Tuch 50 15 19 34

Predators vs. Sabres Stat Comparison

The Predators offense’s 130 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 31st in the league.

Nashville is ranked 20th in total goals against, conceding 3.2 goals per game (157 total) in NHL action.

The Predators’ offense has the NHL’s 14th-ranked power-play conversion rate (21.68%).

The Sabres’ 154 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 14th in the league.

Buffalo has allowed 170 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 26th.

The Sabres’ power-play conversion rate (17.01%) ranks 27th in the league.

