Predators vs. Sabres Injury Report Today – January 31 Published 7:41 pm Thursday, January 30, 2025

Currently, the Nashville Predators (18-24-7) have four players on the injury report for their matchup against the Buffalo Sabres (19-26-5) at KeyBank Center on Friday, January 31 at 7:00 PM ET.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body Luke Evangelista RW Out Lower Body Mark Jankowski C Out Upper Body

Buffalo Sabres Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jordan Greenway LW Out Middle-Body

Predators vs. Sabres Game Info

Date: Friday, January 31, 2025

Friday, January 31, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Venue: KeyBank Center

Predators Season Insights

The Predators’ 130 total goals (2.6 per game) make them the 30th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Nashville has conceded 157 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 22nd in league action in goals against.

They have the league’s 28th-ranked goal differential at -27.

Sabres Season Insights

With 154 goals (3.1 per game), the Sabres have the league’s 13th-ranked offense.

Buffalo allows 3.4 goals per game (170 total), which ranks 28th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -16, they are 24th in the league.

Predators vs. Sabres Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-117) Sabres (-103) 6

