Predators vs. Sabres Injury Report Today – January 31
Published 7:41 pm Thursday, January 30, 2025
Currently, the Nashville Predators (18-24-7) have four players on the injury report for their matchup against the Buffalo Sabres (19-26-5) at KeyBank Center on Friday, January 31 at 7:00 PM ET.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Austin Roest
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Jeremy Lauzon
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Luke Evangelista
|RW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Mark Jankowski
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
Buffalo Sabres Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jordan Greenway
|LW
|Out
|Middle-Body
Predators vs. Sabres Game Info
- Date: Friday, January 31, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Location: Buffalo, New York
- Venue: KeyBank Center
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators’ 130 total goals (2.6 per game) make them the 30th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- Nashville has conceded 157 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 22nd in league action in goals against.
- They have the league’s 28th-ranked goal differential at -27.
Sabres Season Insights
- With 154 goals (3.1 per game), the Sabres have the league’s 13th-ranked offense.
- Buffalo allows 3.4 goals per game (170 total), which ranks 28th in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of -16, they are 24th in the league.
Predators vs. Sabres Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Predators (-117)
|Sabres (-103)
|6
