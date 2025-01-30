NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 31
Published 10:31 pm Thursday, January 30, 2025
The Dallas Mavericks versus the Detroit Pistons is one of many strong options on today’s NBA slate.
Curious about the betting odds for today’s NBA action? Look no further! We have you covered with all of the information you need.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 31
Charlotte Hornets vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Spread: Clippers -13.5
- Spread Pick: Clippers (Projected to win by 6 points)
- Total: 212.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (218.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSSC, and tv64
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Detroit Pistons vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Spread: Pistons -1.5
- Spread Pick: Mavericks (Projected to win by 0.2 points)
- Total: 228.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (226.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: KFAA and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Denver Nuggets
- Spread: Nuggets -9.5
- Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 4.5 points)
- Total: 232.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (228.6 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-PH, and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls
- Spread: Raptors -4.5
- Spread Pick: Raptors (Projected to win by 3.6 points)
- Total: 233.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (232 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: TSN and CHSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Boston Celtics
- Spread: Celtics -10.5
- Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 12.5 points)
- Total: 231.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (226.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and NBCS-BOS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
San Antonio Spurs vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Spread: Bucks -2.5
- Spread Pick: Bucks (Projected to win by 1.7 points)
- Total: 232.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (225.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV Channel: KENS, FDSWI, and WMLW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns
- Spread: Warriors -1.5
- Spread Pick: Warriors (Projected to win by 5.1 points)
- Total: 227.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (224.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and AZFamily
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
