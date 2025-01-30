NBA Best Bets: Cavaliers vs. Hawks Picks for January 30 Published 6:39 am Thursday, January 30, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (22-25) will try to end a six-game losing streak when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (38-9) on Thursday, January 30, 2025 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse as heavy, 10.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, truTV, MAX, and FDSOH.

To find the best bets you can make on Thursday’s game, based on our computer predictions, see below.

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: TNT, truTV, MAX, and FDSOH

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Best Bets

Pick ATS: Cavaliers (- 10.5)

Cleveland has 31 wins in 47 games against the spread this year.

Atlanta’s record against the spread is 20-27-0.

As 10.5-point favorites or more, the Cavaliers are 9-6 against the spread.

The Hawks have two wins ATS (2-2) as a 10.5-point underdog or more this year.

Pick OU:

Under (237.5)





The Cavaliers and their opponents have combined to score more than 237.5 points in 18 of 47 games this season.

The Hawks have played 21 games this season that have had more than 237.5 combined points scored.

Cleveland has had an average of 229 points in its games this season, 8.5 fewer than this matchup’s total.

The average over/under for Atlanta’s matchups this season is 234.4, 3.1 fewer points than this game’s total.

The Hawks are the NBA’s ninth-highest scoring team this season compared to the second-ranked Cavaliers.

The Hawks have surrendered the 27th-fewest points in NBA play this season, while the Cavaliers have given up the 15th-fewest.

Moneyline Pick: Cavaliers (-474)

The Cavaliers have won 36, or 83.7%, of the 43 games they’ve played as favorites this season.

The Hawks have been victorious in 14, or 48.3%, of the 29 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Cleveland has been at least a -474 moneyline favorite 15 times this season and won all of those games.

This year, Atlanta has won one of four games when listed as at least +350 or better on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cavaliers have a 82.6% chance to win.

