Knicks vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Wednesday, Feb. 12 Published 5:37 am Thursday, January 30, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (22-25), on Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at Madison Square Garden, face the New York Knicks (32-16). The game tips at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and FDSSE.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Knicks vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Date: Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: MSG and FDSSE

MSG and FDSSE Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Favorite: –

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Knicks vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats

Knicks Hawks 117.9 Points Avg. 115.3 110.8 Points Allowed Avg. 118.1 49.5% Field Goal % 45.8% 37.9% Three Point % 34.3%

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Knicks’ Top Players

Jalen Brunson’s statline this season includes 25.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game for the Knicks.

Karl-Anthony Towns contributes with 24.6 points, 3.4 assists and 13.7 rebounds per outing.

Mikal Bridges is the top active three-point shooter for the Knicks, connecting on 2.4 per game.

Josh Hart averages 1.6 steals per game. OG Anunoby collects 0.9 blocks an outing.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Hawks’ Top Players

Trae Young’s performance this season has resulted in strong scoring and assists numbers, with 22.7 points per game and 11.4 assists per game to go with 3.3 rebounds per contest.

Jalen Johnson’s per-game averages this season are 18.9 points, 5.0 assists and 10.0 rebounds.

Young makes 2.9 treys per game.

Dyson Daniels’ 3.1 steals and Johnson’s 1.0 block per game are vital to the Hawks’ defensive performance.

Knicks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 2/1 Lakers – Home – 2/3 Rockets – Home – 2/4 Raptors – Away – 2/8 Celtics – Home – 2/11 Pacers – Away – 2/12 Hawks – Home – 2/20 Bulls – Home – 2/21 Cavaliers – Away – 2/23 Celtics – Away – 2/26 76ers – Home – 2/28 Grizzlies – Away –

Go see the Knicks or Hawks in person this season – get tickets now at StubHub.

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 2/3 Pistons – Away – 2/5 Spurs – Home – 2/7 Bucks – Home – 2/8 Wizards – Away – 2/10 Magic – Away – 2/12 Knicks – Away – 2/20 Magic – Home – 2/23 Pistons – Home – 2/24 Heat – Home – 2/26 Heat – Away – 2/28 Thunder – Home –

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

id: