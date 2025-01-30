January 30 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 4:21 am Thursday, January 30, 2025

In one of the many compelling matchups on the NHL schedule on Thursday, the Washington Capitals and the Ottawa Senators square off at Canadian Tire Centre.

In terms of live coverage, we have what you need to know about Thursday’s NHL action here. Check out the links below.

How to Watch January 30 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Los Angeles Kings @ Tampa Bay Lightning 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Washington Capitals @ Ottawa Senators 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Chicago Blackhawks @ Carolina Hurricanes 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Winnipeg Jets @ Boston Bruins 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Minnesota Wild @ Montreal Canadiens 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ New York Islanders @ Philadelphia Flyers 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Anaheim Ducks @ Calgary Flames 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Detroit Red Wings @ Edmonton Oilers 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Columbus Blue Jackets @ Vegas Golden Knights 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ San Jose Sharks @ Seattle Kraken 10:30 p.m. ET ESPN Fubo

Regional restrictions may apply.

