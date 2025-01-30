How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Thursday, January 30

January 30, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Thursday, January 30

Thursday’s college basketball slate includes three games featuring a ranked team on the court. Among those contests is the Oregon Ducks taking on the UCLA Bruins.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 18 Illinois Fighting Illini at Nebraska Cornhuskers

  • Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 19 Memphis Tigers at Tulane Green Wave

No. 16 Oregon Ducks at UCLA Bruins

  • Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

