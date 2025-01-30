How to Watch the NBA Today, January 31 Published 11:31 pm Thursday, January 30, 2025

Today’s NBA slate features seven contests, including the Dallas Mavericks against the Detroit Pistons.

There is coverage available for all the action in the NBA today, and we have provided the info on how to watch below.

Watch the NBA Today – January 31

Detroit Pistons vs. Dallas Mavericks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: KFAA and FDSDET

KFAA and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Charlotte Hornets vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSSC, and tv64

FDSSE, FDSSC, and tv64 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Denver Nuggets

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-PH, and ALT

ESPN, NBCS-PH, and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: TSN and CHSN

TSN and CHSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Boston Celtics

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and NBCS-BOS

Gulf Coast Sports and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas TV Channel: KENS, FDSWI, and WMLW

KENS, FDSWI, and WMLW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Chase Center

Chase Center Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and AZFamily

ESPN, NBCS-BA, and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

