How to Watch the Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 30
Published 4:55 am Thursday, January 30, 2025
The Atlanta Hawks (22-25) will try to stop a six-game losing streak when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (38-9) on January 30, 2025 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX, FDSOH
Cavaliers Stats Insights
- The Cavaliers are shooting 49.6% from the field this season, two percentage points higher than the 47.6% the Hawks allow to opponents.
- Cleveland is 30-4 when it shoots better than 47.6% from the field.
- The Cavaliers are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at seventh.
- The Cavaliers average just 3.8 more points per game (121.9) than the Hawks give up (118.1).
- Cleveland has a 24-3 record when putting up more than 118.1 points.
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks’ 45.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Cavaliers have given up to their opponents.
- Atlanta is 17-9 when it shoots better than 46% from the field.
- The Cavaliers are the 21st best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank sixth.
- The Hawks score an average of 115.3 points per game, just 3.3 more points than the 112 the Cavaliers allow to opponents.
- Atlanta has put together an 18-11 record in games it scores more than 112 points.
Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison
- The Cavaliers are averaging 121.8 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are faring better on offense, averaging 121.9 points per contest.
- Defensively Cleveland has played better in home games this season, ceding 109.7 points per game, compared to 114.5 when playing on the road.
- The Cavaliers are draining 16.6 threes per game with a 40% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 0.9 more threes and 1.6% points better than they’re averaging away from home (15.7 threes per game, 38.4% three-point percentage).
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Hawks score 116.6 points per game, 2.4 more than on the road (114.2). Defensively they allow 119.1 points per game at home, 1.9 more than away (117.2).
- Atlanta is conceding more points at home (119.1 per game) than away (117.2).
- This season the Hawks are picking up fewer assists at home (28.7 per game) than on the road (29.2).
Cavaliers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Dean Wade
|Out
|Knee
|Darius Garland
|Day-To-Day
|Rest
|Sam Merrill
|Day-To-Day
|Illness
|Isaac Okoro
|Day-To-Day
|Shoulder
|Caris LeVert
|Day-To-Day
|Wrist
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kobe Bufkin
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|Cody Zeller
|Out
|Personal
|Trae Young
|Probable
|Hamstring
|Clint Capela
|Out
|Back
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|Out
|Personal
|Jalen Johnson
|Out For Season
|Shoulder