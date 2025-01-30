How to Watch the Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 30 Published 4:55 am Thursday, January 30, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (22-25) will try to stop a six-game losing streak when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (38-9) on January 30, 2025 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX, FDSOH

TNT, truTV, MAX, FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Get tickets for this game at StubHub.

Cavaliers Stats Insights

The Cavaliers are shooting 49.6% from the field this season, two percentage points higher than the 47.6% the Hawks allow to opponents.

Cleveland is 30-4 when it shoots better than 47.6% from the field.

The Cavaliers are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at seventh.

The Cavaliers average just 3.8 more points per game (121.9) than the Hawks give up (118.1).

Cleveland has a 24-3 record when putting up more than 118.1 points.

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks’ 45.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Cavaliers have given up to their opponents.

Atlanta is 17-9 when it shoots better than 46% from the field.

The Cavaliers are the 21st best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank sixth.

The Hawks score an average of 115.3 points per game, just 3.3 more points than the 112 the Cavaliers allow to opponents.

Atlanta has put together an 18-11 record in games it scores more than 112 points.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

The Cavaliers are averaging 121.8 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are faring better on offense, averaging 121.9 points per contest.

Defensively Cleveland has played better in home games this season, ceding 109.7 points per game, compared to 114.5 when playing on the road.

The Cavaliers are draining 16.6 threes per game with a 40% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 0.9 more threes and 1.6% points better than they’re averaging away from home (15.7 threes per game, 38.4% three-point percentage).

Catch NBA action all season long on Max.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

At home the Hawks score 116.6 points per game, 2.4 more than on the road (114.2). Defensively they allow 119.1 points per game at home, 1.9 more than away (117.2).

Atlanta is conceding more points at home (119.1 per game) than away (117.2).

This season the Hawks are picking up fewer assists at home (28.7 per game) than on the road (29.2).

Cavaliers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Dean Wade Out Knee Darius Garland Day-To-Day Rest Sam Merrill Day-To-Day Illness Isaac Okoro Day-To-Day Shoulder Caris LeVert Day-To-Day Wrist

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Kobe Bufkin Out For Season Shoulder Cody Zeller Out Personal Trae Young Probable Hamstring Clint Capela Out Back Bogdan Bogdanovic Out Personal Jalen Johnson Out For Season Shoulder

id: