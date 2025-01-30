How to Pick the Predators vs. Sabres Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – January 31 Published 12:50 pm Thursday, January 30, 2025

On Friday, January 31 at 7:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators are slated to match up with the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. For best bets, picks, and predictions for this matchup, read on.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Predators vs. Sabres Picks

Email newsletter signup

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 6 (model projecting 6.2 goals)

This season, 22 of Nashville’s 49 games have gone over Friday’s total of 6 goals.

This season, 34 of Buffalo’s games have featured more than 6 goals.

The over/under for this game (6) is 0.3 more than the combined scoring averages for the Predators (2.65) and the Sabres (3.08).

This game’s over/under is 0.6 less than the 6.6 goals these two teams concede per game combined.

Bet on the total at BetMGM today!

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -117

The Predators have won 46.7% of their games when they’ve been a moneyline favorite this season (14-16).

When it has played with moneyline odds of -117 or shorter, Nashville is 13-16 (winning 44.8% of the time).

The Predators’ implied moneyline win probability is 53.9% in this contest.

Sabres Moneyline: -103

Buffalo has 11 wins when playing as the moneyline underdog this season (which has happened 33 times).

The Sabres have 10 wins in games when their odds are -103 or longer on the moneyline (in 29 opportunities).

Buffalo has a 50.7% chance to win this game (implied from its moneyline odds).

Place your moneyline bet at BetMGM now!

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Buffalo 4, Nashville 3

Predators Points Leaders

Filip Forsberg has been important to Nashville’s offense this season, recording 49 points in 49 games.

Jonathan Marchessault has 15 goals and 24 assists for Nashville to compile 39 total points (0.8 per game).

On 135 shots (for nine goals) and 26 assists, Roman Josi has created 35 points this season.

In 38 games played this season, Juuse Saros (11-20-6) has allowed 104 goals.

Sabres Points Leaders

Tage Thompson’s 25 goals and 19 assists in 45 contests give him 44 points on the season, making him a key part of his team’s offense.

John-Jason Peterka’s 39 points this season, including 15 goals and 24 assists, make him one of the top offensive threats for Buffalo.

Jason Zucker has scored 16 goals and contributed 20 assists for Buffalo, giving him a point total of 36.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has an .898 save percentage (44th in the league), with 902 total saves, while conceding 103 goals (3.0 goals against average). He has compiled a 16-15-4 record between the posts for Buffalo this season.

Predators’ Schedule

Looking for officially licensed NHL gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 1/23/2025 Sharks W 6-5 Away -222 1/25/2025 Ducks L 5-2 Away -192 1/29/2025 Canucks L 3-1 Home -146 1/31/2025 Sabres – Away -117 2/1/2025 Penguins – Away – 2/3/2025 Senators – Home – 2/7/2025 Blackhawks – Away –

Sabres’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 1/23/2025 Flames L 5-2 Away +118 1/25/2025 Oilers L 3-2 Away +207 1/28/2025 Bruins W 7-2 Home -112 1/31/2025 Predators – Home -103 2/2/2025 Devils – Home – 2/4/2025 Blue Jackets – Home – 2/8/2025 Predators – Away –

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Nashville vs. Buffalo Game Info

Date: Friday, January 31, 2025

Friday, January 31, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Venue: KeyBank Center

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: