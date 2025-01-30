Harlan Middle School Academic Team wins 6th District Championship Published 7:52 am Thursday, January 30, 2025

The Harlan Middle School Academic Team recently buzzed their way to the schools sixth consecutive Kentucky Governor’s Cup District Championship.

Following up on last year’s district title, the Harlan Middle School Academic Team took top honors in District 68 Kentucky Governor’s Cup competition recently held at Cawood Elementary School. Schools competing in District 68 were Black Mountain, Cawood, Cumberland, Evarts, and Harlan.

The Harlan Quick Recall team went undefeated, knocking off Evarts in round one and Black Mountain in rounds three and five. Black Mountain finished in 2nd place with Evarts finishing third. Future Problem Solving was won also by Harlan followed by Cawood in 2nd place and Evarts secured 3rd place.

The Green Dragons had multiple students finish in the top five in five of the six assessment areas. Students compete in Math, Science, Social Studies, Language Arts, Arts and Humanities, and Composition.

Harlan scored a total 57.5 points on their way to their sixth consecutive district championship. Cawood was runner up with 25 points and Evarts secured 3rd place with 19.5.

The 2025 district title marks the Green Dragons Sixth consecutive title and 19th in the last 23 years. Harlan is coached by Mr. Chris Day and Mr. Chris Howard.

The top five finishers in each subject area assessment will advance to the regional competition.

Math:

1st Elijah Epperson, Cawood; 2nd Thomas Miller, Harlan; 3rd Isaac Noe, Harlan; 4th Tanner Chappell, Cumberland; 5th Jonathan White, Cawood.

Science:

1st Elijah Epperson, Cawood; 2nd Samuel Williams, Cawood; 3rd Grant Lee, Harlan; 4th Nathan Gibbons, Harlan; 5th Rylan Rodriguez, Harlan.

Social Studies:

1st Eldridge Kelly, Black Mtn.; 2nd Camille Noe, Harlan; 3rd Mason Freeman, Evarts; 4th Rylan Rodriguez, Harlan; 5th Carson Clark, Evarts.

Language Arts:

1st Shelbee Fee, Harlan; 2nd Natalie Adams, Harlan; 3rd Stella Cochran, Evarts; 4th Jace Hensley, Evarts; 5th Kayla Brewer, Evarts.

Arts and Humanities:

1st Natalie Adams, Harlan; 2nd Alexis Ewing, Cumberland; 3rd Clarissa Yost, Harlan; 4th Vivan Smith, Harlan; 5th Scarlett Creech, Cumberland.

Composition:

1st Caroline Patterson, Cawood; 2nd Alexis Kelly, Evarts; 3rd Clarissa Yost, Harlan; 4th Kristina Boggs, Cumberland; 5th Kerstyn Buell, Black Mtn.

Quick Recall:

1st Harlan Middle; 2nd Cawood; 3rd Evarts.

Future Problem Solving:

1st Harlan; 2nd Black Mountain; 3rd Evarts.

Voted on by the participating schools, Black Mountain was awarded the Hume Sportsmanship Award.

Top finishers and teams will advance to regional competition in February. Students will be competing for a chance to advance at the State event held in Louisville, Kentucky.