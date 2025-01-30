Cavaliers vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – January 30
Published 8:16 am Thursday, January 30, 2025
The Atlanta Hawks (22-25) will look to stop a six-game losing streak when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (38-9) on Thursday, January 30, 2025 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse as heavy, 10.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, truTV, MAX, and FDSOH.
Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Thursday, January 30, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: TNT, truTV, MAX, and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Cavaliers vs. Hawks Score Prediction
- Prediction:
Cavaliers 124 – Hawks 110
Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Hawks
- Pick ATS: Cavaliers (- 10.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Cavaliers (-14.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (237.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 233.6
- The Cavaliers have a 31-16-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 20-27-0 mark from the Hawks.
- Cleveland covers the spread when it is a 10.5-point favorite or more 60% of the time. That’s more often than Atlanta covers as an underdog of 10.5 or more (50%).
- Cleveland and its opponents have gone over the total 63.8% of the time this season (30 out of 47). That’s more often than Atlanta and its opponents have (27 out of 47).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Cavaliers are 36-7, while the Hawks are 14-15 as moneyline underdogs.
Cavaliers Performance Insights
- The Cavaliers have a top-five offense this year, ranking second-best in the league with 121.9 points per game. At the other end, they rank 11th with 112 points allowed per contest.
- Cleveland is averaging 44.2 rebounds per game (15th-ranked in league). It is ceding 43.5 rebounds per contest (12th-ranked).
- The Cavaliers have been one of the best teams in the league in terms of assists, as they are dishing out 29 per game (fourth-best in NBA).
- Cleveland is forcing 14.1 turnovers per game this season (ninth-ranked in NBA), but it has committed only 12.2 turnovers per contest (fourth-best).
- The Cavaliers have been shining when it comes to three-point shooting this season, ranking second-best in the NBA in three-pointers per game (16.1) and best in three-point percentage (39.3%).
Hawks Performance Insights
- On offense the Hawks are the 11th-ranked team in the NBA (115.3 points per game). Defensively they are fifth-worst (118.1 points conceded per game).
- Atlanta grabs 45.4 rebounds per game and give up 45 boards, ranking seventh and 23rd, respectively, in the NBA.
- At 29 assists per game, the Hawks are fourth-best in the NBA.
- In 2024-25, Atlanta is 25th in the league in turnovers committed (15.4 per game) and second-best in turnovers forced (16.4).
- The Hawks are 18th in the league in 3-pointers made (12.8 per game) and fifth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.3%).
