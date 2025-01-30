Cavaliers vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – January 30 Published 8:16 am Thursday, January 30, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (22-25) will look to stop a six-game losing streak when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (38-9) on Thursday, January 30, 2025 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse as heavy, 10.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, truTV, MAX, and FDSOH.

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 30, 2025

Thursday, January 30, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: TNT, truTV, MAX, and FDSOH

Watch this game on Max Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction:

Cavaliers 124 – Hawks 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Cavaliers (- 10.5)

Cavaliers (- 10.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Cavaliers (-14.5)

Cavaliers (-14.5) Pick OU: Under (237.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 233.6

The Cavaliers have a 31-16-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 20-27-0 mark from the Hawks.

Cleveland covers the spread when it is a 10.5-point favorite or more 60% of the time. That’s more often than Atlanta covers as an underdog of 10.5 or more (50%).

Cleveland and its opponents have gone over the total 63.8% of the time this season (30 out of 47). That’s more often than Atlanta and its opponents have (27 out of 47).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Cavaliers are 36-7, while the Hawks are 14-15 as moneyline underdogs.

Cavaliers Performance Insights

The Cavaliers have a top-five offense this year, ranking second-best in the league with 121.9 points per game. At the other end, they rank 11th with 112 points allowed per contest.

Cleveland is averaging 44.2 rebounds per game (15th-ranked in league). It is ceding 43.5 rebounds per contest (12th-ranked).

The Cavaliers have been one of the best teams in the league in terms of assists, as they are dishing out 29 per game (fourth-best in NBA).

Cleveland is forcing 14.1 turnovers per game this season (ninth-ranked in NBA), but it has committed only 12.2 turnovers per contest (fourth-best).

The Cavaliers have been shining when it comes to three-point shooting this season, ranking second-best in the NBA in three-pointers per game (16.1) and best in three-point percentage (39.3%).

Hawks Performance Insights

On offense the Hawks are the 11th-ranked team in the NBA (115.3 points per game). Defensively they are fifth-worst (118.1 points conceded per game).

Atlanta grabs 45.4 rebounds per game and give up 45 boards, ranking seventh and 23rd, respectively, in the NBA.

At 29 assists per game, the Hawks are fourth-best in the NBA.

In 2024-25, Atlanta is 25th in the league in turnovers committed (15.4 per game) and second-best in turnovers forced (16.4).

The Hawks are 18th in the league in 3-pointers made (12.8 per game) and fifth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.3%).

