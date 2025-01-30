Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Thursday, January 30 Published 1:17 am Thursday, January 30, 2025

There are plenty of exciting matchups on Thursday in college basketball play, including the Southern Utah Thunderbirds taking on the UT Arlington Mavericks — that’s one of the 10 games our computer model recommends in terms of picks against the spread.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: