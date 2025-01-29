Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Canucks on January 29? Published 12:57 am Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Will Jonathan Marchessault light the lamp when the Nashville Predators play the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchessault stats and insights

In 13 of 48 games this season, Marchessault has scored — including two games with multiple goals.

In two games versus the Canucks this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.

Marchessault has picked up three goals and 13 assists on the power play.

Marchessault averages 3.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.9%.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 154 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canucks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 27.2 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/25/2025 Ducks 0 0 0 20:50 Away L 5-2 1/23/2025 Sharks 1 0 1 16:08 Away W 6-5 1/21/2025 Sharks 4 1 3 18:20 Home W 7-5 1/18/2025 Wild 1 0 1 21:25 Home W 6-2 1/16/2025 Blackhawks 1 0 1 22:56 Home W 3-2 SO 1/14/2025 Golden Knights 1 0 1 17:07 Home W 5-3 1/11/2025 Capitals 1 0 1 19:20 Home L 4-1 1/7/2025 Jets 1 0 1 23:35 Away L 5-2 1/4/2025 Flames 1 0 1 14:40 Away W 4-1 1/3/2025 Canucks 1 0 1 18:46 Away W 3-0

Predators vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

