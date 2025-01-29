Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Canucks on January 29?
Published 12:57 am Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Will Jonathan Marchessault light the lamp when the Nashville Predators play the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)
Marchessault stats and insights
- In 13 of 48 games this season, Marchessault has scored — including two games with multiple goals.
- In two games versus the Canucks this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Marchessault has picked up three goals and 13 assists on the power play.
- Marchessault averages 3.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.9%.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 154 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Canucks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 27.2 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Marchessault recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/25/2025
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|20:50
|Away
|L 5-2
|1/23/2025
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|16:08
|Away
|W 6-5
|1/21/2025
|Sharks
|4
|1
|3
|18:20
|Home
|W 7-5
|1/18/2025
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|21:25
|Home
|W 6-2
|1/16/2025
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|22:56
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|1/14/2025
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|17:07
|Home
|W 5-3
|1/11/2025
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|19:20
|Home
|L 4-1
|1/7/2025
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|23:35
|Away
|L 5-2
|1/4/2025
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|14:40
|Away
|W 4-1
|1/3/2025
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|18:46
|Away
|W 3-0
Predators vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 29, 2025
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
