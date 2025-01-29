Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Canucks on January 29? Published 12:57 am Wednesday, January 29, 2025

For those looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, is Gustav Nyquist a player who is likely find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Nyquist stats and insights

Nyquist has scored in nine of 47 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has attempted three shots in two games versus the Canucks this season, and has scored two goals.

Nyquist has scored one goal on the power play.

Nyquist averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15%.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have conceded 154 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canucks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 27.2 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/25/2025 Ducks 1 1 0 22:24 Away L 5-2 1/23/2025 Sharks 1 1 0 16:54 Away W 6-5 1/21/2025 Sharks 0 0 0 15:19 Home W 7-5 1/18/2025 Wild 0 0 0 19:19 Home W 6-2 1/16/2025 Blackhawks 0 0 0 20:10 Home W 3-2 SO 1/14/2025 Golden Knights 1 0 1 16:31 Home W 5-3 1/11/2025 Capitals 0 0 0 15:07 Home L 4-1 1/7/2025 Jets 1 0 1 18:54 Away L 5-2 1/4/2025 Flames 0 0 0 15:50 Away W 4-1 1/3/2025 Canucks 2 1 1 15:13 Away W 3-0

Predators vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

