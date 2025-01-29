Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Canucks on January 29? Published 12:57 am Wednesday, January 29, 2025

On Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators match up against the Vancouver Canucks. Is Filip Forsberg going to score a goal in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Canucks?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Forsberg stats and insights

Forsberg has scored in 15 of 48 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

He has taken four shots in two games against the Canucks this season, but has not scored.

On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated six goals and 10 assists.

He takes 3.6 shots per game, and converts 10.4% of them.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have given up 154 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canucks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 27.2 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Forsberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/25/2025 Ducks 2 0 2 22:01 Away L 5-2 1/23/2025 Sharks 2 2 0 14:47 Away W 6-5 1/21/2025 Sharks 3 1 2 17:52 Home W 7-5 1/18/2025 Wild 4 2 2 19:12 Home W 6-2 1/16/2025 Blackhawks 1 1 0 19:32 Home W 3-2 SO 1/14/2025 Golden Knights 2 1 1 15:58 Home W 5-3 1/11/2025 Capitals 1 1 0 19:01 Home L 4-1 1/7/2025 Jets 1 1 0 22:08 Away L 5-2 1/4/2025 Flames 2 0 2 15:03 Away W 4-1 1/3/2025 Canucks 1 0 1 19:38 Away W 3-0

Predators vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: