Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Wednesday, January 29
Published 1:28 am Wednesday, January 29, 2025
The Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Mississippi State Bulldogs is one of seven games on the college basketball schedule on Wednesday that has a ranked team on the court. We provide ATS picks for each contest in the article below.
Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
No. 22 Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. TCU Horned Frogs
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Texas Tech 76, TCU 66
- Projected Favorite: Texas Tech by 10.1 points
- Pick ATS: TCU (+14.5)
Email newsletter signup
Bet on the Texas Tech-TCU spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Lubbock, Texas
- Venue: United Supermarkets Arena
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
West Virginia Mountaineers vs. No. 6 Houston Cougars
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Houston 72, West Virginia 62
- Projected Favorite: Houston by 9.3 points
- Pick ATS: Houston (-8.5)
Bet on the West Virginia-Houston spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Morgantown, West Virginia
- Venue: WVU Coliseum
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Maryland Terrapins vs. No. 17 Wisconsin Badgers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Maryland 77, Wisconsin 73
- Projected Favorite: Maryland by 3.9 points
- Pick ATS: Wisconsin (+4.5)
Bet on the Maryland-Wisconsin spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: College Park, Maryland
- Venue: XFINITY Center
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
LSU Tigers vs. No. 1 Auburn Tigers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Auburn 81, LSU 69
- Projected Favorite: Auburn by 11.8 points
- Pick ATS: LSU (+12.5)
Bet on the LSU-Auburn spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 25 UConn Huskies vs. DePaul Blue Demons
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: UConn 80, DePaul 70
- Projected Favorite: UConn by 9.5 points
- Pick ATS: DePaul (+14.5)
Bet on the UConn-DePaul spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Hartford, Connecticut
- Venue: XL Center
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Live Stream: Peacock
No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels vs. Texas Longhorns
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Ole Miss 76, Texas 69
- Projected Favorite: Ole Miss by 6.6 points
- Pick ATS: Ole Miss (-5.5)
Bet on the Ole Miss-Texas spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: Oxford, Mississippi
- Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Alabama 82, Mississippi State 78
- Projected Favorite: Alabama by 3.6 points
- Pick ATS: Alabama (-1.5)
Bet on the Mississippi State-Alabama spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: Starkville, Mississippi
- Venue: Humphrey Coliseum
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.