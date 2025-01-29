Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Wednesday, January 29 Published 1:28 am Wednesday, January 29, 2025

The Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Mississippi State Bulldogs is one of seven games on the college basketball schedule on Wednesday that has a ranked team on the court. We provide ATS picks for each contest in the article below.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 22 Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. TCU Horned Frogs

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Texas Tech 76, TCU 66

Texas Tech 76, TCU 66 Projected Favorite: Texas Tech by 10.1 points

Texas Tech by 10.1 points Pick ATS: TCU (+14.5)

Key Facts

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Venue: United Supermarkets Arena

United Supermarkets Arena TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

West Virginia Mountaineers vs. No. 6 Houston Cougars

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Houston 72, West Virginia 62

Houston 72, West Virginia 62 Projected Favorite: Houston by 9.3 points

Houston by 9.3 points Pick ATS: Houston (-8.5)

Key Facts

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Morgantown, West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia Venue: WVU Coliseum

WVU Coliseum TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Maryland Terrapins vs. No. 17 Wisconsin Badgers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Maryland 77, Wisconsin 73

Maryland 77, Wisconsin 73 Projected Favorite: Maryland by 3.9 points

Maryland by 3.9 points Pick ATS: Wisconsin (+4.5)

Key Facts

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: College Park, Maryland

College Park, Maryland Venue: XFINITY Center

XFINITY Center TV Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

LSU Tigers vs. No. 1 Auburn Tigers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Auburn 81, LSU 69

Auburn 81, LSU 69 Projected Favorite: Auburn by 11.8 points

Auburn by 11.8 points Pick ATS: LSU (+12.5)

Key Facts

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Pete Maravich Assembly Center TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 25 UConn Huskies vs. DePaul Blue Demons

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: UConn 80, DePaul 70

UConn 80, DePaul 70 Projected Favorite: UConn by 9.5 points

UConn by 9.5 points Pick ATS: DePaul (+14.5)

Key Facts

Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: Hartford, Connecticut

Hartford, Connecticut Venue: XL Center

XL Center TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Live Stream: Peacock

No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels vs. Texas Longhorns

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Ole Miss 76, Texas 69

Ole Miss 76, Texas 69 Projected Favorite: Ole Miss by 6.6 points

Ole Miss by 6.6 points Pick ATS: Ole Miss (-5.5)

Key Facts

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Alabama 82, Mississippi State 78

Alabama 82, Mississippi State 78 Projected Favorite: Alabama by 3.6 points

Alabama by 3.6 points Pick ATS: Alabama (-1.5)

Key Facts

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Location: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Humphrey Coliseum

Humphrey Coliseum TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

