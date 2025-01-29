Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 29 Published 5:37 am Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Steven Stamkos will be on the ice when

the Nashville Predators and Vancouver Canucks play at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, starting at 9:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Stamkos’ props against the Canucks? Scroll down for stats and information to help you.

Stamkos Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -162, Under: +126)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -162, Under: +126) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stamkos Prop Insights

Stamkos has averaged 18:05 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -10.

He has gotten at least one point in 25 games, and has 32 points in all.

On the power play he has nine goals, plus five assists.

Stamkos averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.3%.

He has gone over his points prop bet in 25 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 48 opportunities).

Through 48 games played this season, he has put up 32 points, with six multi-point games.

Canucks Defensive Insights

The Canucks rank 18th in goals against, allowing 154 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL action.

The team’s -15 goal differential ranks 22nd in the league.

The Canucks are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 27.2 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Canucks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 48 Games 2 32 Points 3 17 Goals 3 15 Assists 0

