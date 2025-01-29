Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 29
Published 5:37 am Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Steven Stamkos will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Vancouver Canucks play at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, starting at 9:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Stamkos’ props against the Canucks? Scroll down for stats and information to help you.
Stamkos Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -162, Under: +126)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)
Predators vs. Canucks Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 29, 2025
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stamkos Prop Insights
- Stamkos has averaged 18:05 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -10.
- He has gotten at least one point in 25 games, and has 32 points in all.
- On the power play he has nine goals, plus five assists.
- Stamkos averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.3%.
- He has gone over his points prop bet in 25 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 48 opportunities).
- Through 48 games played this season, he has put up 32 points, with six multi-point games.
Canucks Defensive Insights
- The Canucks rank 18th in goals against, allowing 154 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL action.
- The team’s -15 goal differential ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Canucks are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 27.2 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Stamkos vs. Canucks
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vancouver
|48
|Games
|2
|32
|Points
|3
|17
|Goals
|3
|15
|Assists
|0
id: