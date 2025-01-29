Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 29
Published 5:37 am Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Ryan O’Reilly and the Nashville Predators play the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET. If you’d like to make a wager on O’Reilly’s prop bets, we’ve got lots of info to help you below.
O’Reilly Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188)
Predators vs. Canucks Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 29, 2025
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
O’Reilly Prop Insights
- O’Reilly’s plus-minus rating is -13, in 17:44 per game on the ice.
- He has had at least one point in 23 games, and has 28 points in all.
- On the power play he has six goals, plus four assists.
- O’Reilly averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.5%.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet in 22 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 44 opportunities).
- In 45 games played this season, he has recorded 28 points, with three multi-point games.
Canucks Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Canucks are giving up 154 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 18th in NHL play.
- The team has the 22nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -15.
- The Canucks have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 27.2 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
O’Reilly vs. Canucks
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vancouver
|45
|Games
|2
|28
|Points
|1
|14
|Goals
|0
|14
|Assists
|1
