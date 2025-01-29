Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 29

Published 5:37 am Wednesday, January 29, 2025

By Data Skrive

Ryan O’Reilly and the Nashville Predators play the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET. If you’d like to make a wager on O’Reilly’s prop bets, we’ve got lots of info to help you below.

O’Reilly Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188)

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

O’Reilly Prop Insights

  • O’Reilly’s plus-minus rating is -13, in 17:44 per game on the ice.
  • He has had at least one point in 23 games, and has 28 points in all.
  • On the power play he has six goals, plus four assists.
  • O’Reilly averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.5%.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet in 22 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 44 opportunities).
  • In 45 games played this season, he has recorded 28 points, with three multi-point games.

Canucks Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Canucks are giving up 154 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 18th in NHL play.
  • The team has the 22nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -15.
  • The Canucks have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 27.2 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Canucks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vancouver
45 Games 2
28 Points 1
14 Goals 0
14 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

