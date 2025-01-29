Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 29 Published 5:37 am Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Ryan O’Reilly and the Nashville Predators play the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET. If you’d like to make a wager on O’Reilly’s prop bets, we’ve got lots of info to help you below.

O’Reilly Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188)

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

O’Reilly Prop Insights

O’Reilly’s plus-minus rating is -13, in 17:44 per game on the ice.

He has had at least one point in 23 games, and has 28 points in all.

On the power play he has six goals, plus four assists.

O’Reilly averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.5%.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in 22 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 44 opportunities).

In 45 games played this season, he has recorded 28 points, with three multi-point games.

Canucks Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Canucks are giving up 154 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 18th in NHL play.

The team has the 22nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -15.

The Canucks have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 27.2 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Canucks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 45 Games 2 28 Points 1 14 Goals 0 14 Assists 1

