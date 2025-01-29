Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 29 Published 5:37 am Wednesday, January 29, 2025

The Nashville Predators, including Roman Josi, meet the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Josi are available, and so is some information to help you make the right calls.

Josi Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -204, Under: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -204, Under: +155) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -142, Under: +110)

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Josi Prop Insights

Josi has averaged 23:40 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -20.

Josi has gotten at least one point in 24 games, with 35 points in total.

Josi has picked up two goals and 14 assists on the power play.

Josi’s shooting percentage is 6.9%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.

He has gone over his points prop bet 23 times this season in games with a set points prop (43 opportunities).

Through 44 games, he has 35 points, with 11 multi-point games.

Canucks Defensive Insights

The Canucks have conceded 154 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 18th in NHL play in goals against.

The team has the 22nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -15.

The Canucks are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 27.2 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Canucks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 44 Games 2 35 Points 3 9 Goals 1 26 Assists 2

