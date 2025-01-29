Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 29
Published 5:37 am Wednesday, January 29, 2025
The Nashville Predators, including Roman Josi, meet the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Josi are available, and so is some information to help you make the right calls.
Josi Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -204, Under: +155)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -142, Under: +110)
Predators vs. Canucks Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 29, 2025
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Josi Prop Insights
- Josi has averaged 23:40 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -20.
- Josi has gotten at least one point in 24 games, with 35 points in total.
- Josi has picked up two goals and 14 assists on the power play.
- Josi’s shooting percentage is 6.9%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.
- He has gone over his points prop bet 23 times this season in games with a set points prop (43 opportunities).
- Through 44 games, he has 35 points, with 11 multi-point games.
Canucks Defensive Insights
- The Canucks have conceded 154 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 18th in NHL play in goals against.
- The team has the 22nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -15.
- The Canucks are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 27.2 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Josi vs. Canucks
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vancouver
|44
|Games
|2
|35
|Points
|3
|9
|Goals
|1
|26
|Assists
|2
