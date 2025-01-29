Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 29

Published 5:37 am Wednesday, January 29, 2025

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators, including Roman Josi, meet the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Josi are available, and so is some information to help you make the right calls.

Josi Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -204, Under: +155)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -142, Under: +110)

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

Josi Prop Insights

  • Josi has averaged 23:40 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -20.
  • Josi has gotten at least one point in 24 games, with 35 points in total.
  • Josi has picked up two goals and 14 assists on the power play.
  • Josi’s shooting percentage is 6.9%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet 23 times this season in games with a set points prop (43 opportunities).
  • Through 44 games, he has 35 points, with 11 multi-point games.

Canucks Defensive Insights

  • The Canucks have conceded 154 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 18th in NHL play in goals against.
  • The team has the 22nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -15.
  • The Canucks are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 27.2 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Canucks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vancouver
44 Games 2
35 Points 3
9 Goals 1
26 Assists 2

