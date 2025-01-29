NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 30
Published 10:31 pm Wednesday, January 29, 2025
In one of the many exciting matchups on the NBA schedule today, the Atlanta Hawks and the Cleveland Cavaliers take the floor at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Curious about the wagering odds for today’s NBA action? Look no further! We’ve got you covered with all of the information you need.
Email newsletter signup
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 30
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX, and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Washington Wizards vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Spread: Lakers -6.5
- Spread Pick: Lakers (Projected to win by 9.5 points)
- Total: 224.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (227.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and MNMT
Utah Jazz vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Houston Rockets
- Spread: Grizzlies -4.5
- Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 2.1 points)
- Total: 236.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (230.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Game Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Orlando Magic
- Spread: Magic -4.5
- Spread Pick: Magic (Projected to win by 0.6 points)
- Total: 212.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (216.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.