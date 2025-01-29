Lamb, McGeorge combine for 40 points as Lady Cats down HCHS Published 6:01 pm Wednesday, January 29, 2025

By John Henson

Sports Writer

After five straight 52nd District Tournament titles, the Bell County Lady Cats have been working to dig out of a hole in this year’s race for the top seed after opening the season with a loss to Middlesboro. Bell has reeled off three straight district victories since then, including a dominating 69-33 decision Tuesday over visiting Harlan County, and can now clinch the top seed again with a win Friday in the rematch against the Lady Jackets.

Junior center Kairi Lamb had 21 points and 12 rebounds and senior guard Lauren McGeorge added 19 to lead a balanced attack for the Lady Cats.

“I thought early we were really good defensively, but we were trying to hit home runs with everything on the offensive end,” Bell County coach David Teague said. “I thought we did a much better job as the game went on. We settled down and started taking good shots and getting to the rim.”

The Lady Bears continued to struggle, shooting 24 percent (11 of 45) from the field while turning the ball over 23 times.

“I just don’t understand it. I’m very disappointed in our effort and our lack of concentration. Everything that could go wrong did go wrong,” Harlan County coach Gary Greer said,. “People talk about how young we were, but we’ve played 18 games and some them have played 30, It’s not an excuse anymore. We’re not taking what we do in practice into the games. There’s so much we’re not doing right. We’re selfish at times and then we overpenetrate at times. We kept running into a 6-3 girl. You have to pull out and hit the floater or kick it out.

“We need to do some soul searching. Right now, it’s open for anyone who wants to put in some extra work and attempt to do what I say.”

Lamb, at 6-2, controlled the first quarter with four baskets as the Lady Cats built a 13-5 lead. McGeorge took over in the second quarter, hitting five straight shots as the Bell lead grew to 37-13 at the break.

Freshman guard Kylee Runions led the HCHS offense with nine points. Vanessa Griffith and Lacey Robinson added six points each.

Bell County (13-5) will be at home Thursday against Leslie County and Friday against Middlesboro in a girls/boys district doubleheader. Harlan County (4-15) plays host to Oneida Baptist on Friday and travels to Barbourville on Saturday.

Bell County 69, Harlan County 33

HARLAN COUNTY (4-15)

Reagan Clem 0-6 0-0 0, Jaylee Cochran 0-4 0-0 0, Whitney Noe 1-5 0-0 3, Kylee Runions 3-10 0-0 9, Lacey Robinson 3-3 0-0 6, Jaycee Simpson 2-5 0-0 5, Raegan Landon 0-3 3-6 3, Taylynn Napier 0-7 0-0 0, Vanessa Griffith 2-2 2-2 6, Kenadee Sturgill 0-0 0-0 0, Khloe Carr 0-0 1-2 1, Brooke Haywood 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 11-45 6-10 33.

BELL COUNTY (13-5)

Neveah Allen 3-6 1-4 9, Lauren McGeorge 7-17 1-2 19, Lyla Scearse 1-1 0-3 3, Gracie Barton 1-8 2-4 4, Kairi Lamb 9-11 3-7 21, Rachel Redmond 1-3 0-0 2, Bristol Jordan 2-4 0-0 5, Jaelyn Reader 1-3 0-0 2, Aubree Miracle 1-2 0-0 2, Katie Hammontree 0-1 0-0 0, Brylee Redmond 1-2 0-0 2. Totals: 27-61 7-21 69.

Harlan County 5 8 11 9 — 33

Bell County 13 24 16 16 — 69

3-point goals: Harlan County 5-18 (Runions 3-4, Noe 1-3, Simpson 1-3, Cochran 0-1, Clem 0-3, Napier 0-4), Bell County 8-25 (McGeorge 4-11, Allen 2-4, Scearse 1-1, Jordan 1-3, R. Redmond 0-1, Reader 0-1, Barton 0-4). Rebounds: Harlan County 34 (Landa 10, Runions 6, Sturgill 4, Napier 3, Clem 2, Cochran 2, Noe 2, Robinson 2, Simpson 2, Middleton 1), Bell County 43 (Barton 12, Lamb 12, Allen 6, Scearse 4, R. Redmond 3, Reader 2, Miracle 2, McGeorge 1, B. Redmond 1). Turnovers: Harlan County 23, Bell County 11. Fouled out: None.