Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 29
Published 5:37 am Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Jonathan Marchessault and the Nashville Predators play the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. If you’d like to make a wager on Marchessault’s prop bets, we’ve got plenty of info to help you below.
Marchessault Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -204, Under: +155)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +115, Under: -148)
Bet on Jonathan Marchessault props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Canucks Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 29, 2025
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Marchessault Prop Insights
- In 48 games, Marchessault has a plus-minus rating of -9, and is averaging 18:19 on the ice.
- Marchessault has 39 points overall, picking up at least one point in 28 different games.
- He has three goals on the power play, and also 13 assists.
- He takes 3.1 shots per game, and converts 9.9% of them.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet 27 times this season in games with a set points prop (47 opportunities).
- Through 48 games played this season, he has recorded 39 points, with eight multi-point games.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on Marchessault props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Canucks Defensive Insights
- The Canucks have given up 154 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 18th in league action in goals against.
- The team has the 22nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -15.
- The Canucks have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 27.2 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
Marchessault vs. Canucks
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vancouver
|48
|Games
|2
|39
|Points
|2
|15
|Goals
|0
|24
|Assists
|2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: