Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 29 Published 5:37 am Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Jonathan Marchessault and the Nashville Predators play the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. If you’d like to make a wager on Marchessault’s prop bets, we’ve got plenty of info to help you below.

Marchessault Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -204, Under: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -204, Under: +155) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +115, Under: -148)

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Marchessault Prop Insights

In 48 games, Marchessault has a plus-minus rating of -9, and is averaging 18:19 on the ice.

Marchessault has 39 points overall, picking up at least one point in 28 different games.

He has three goals on the power play, and also 13 assists.

He takes 3.1 shots per game, and converts 9.9% of them.

He has exceeded his points prop bet 27 times this season in games with a set points prop (47 opportunities).

Through 48 games played this season, he has recorded 39 points, with eight multi-point games.

Canucks Defensive Insights

The Canucks have given up 154 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 18th in league action in goals against.

The team has the 22nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -15.

The Canucks have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 27.2 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Canucks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 48 Games 2 39 Points 2 15 Goals 0 24 Assists 2

