Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 29

Published 5:37 am Wednesday, January 29, 2025

By Data Skrive

Jonathan Marchessault and the Nashville Predators play the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. If you’d like to make a wager on Marchessault’s prop bets, we’ve got plenty of info to help you below.

Marchessault Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -204, Under: +155)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +115, Under: -148)

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

Marchessault Prop Insights

  • In 48 games, Marchessault has a plus-minus rating of -9, and is averaging 18:19 on the ice.
  • Marchessault has 39 points overall, picking up at least one point in 28 different games.
  • He has three goals on the power play, and also 13 assists.
  • He takes 3.1 shots per game, and converts 9.9% of them.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet 27 times this season in games with a set points prop (47 opportunities).
  • Through 48 games played this season, he has recorded 39 points, with eight multi-point games.

Canucks Defensive Insights

  • The Canucks have given up 154 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 18th in league action in goals against.
  • The team has the 22nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -15.
  • The Canucks have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 27.2 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Canucks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vancouver
48 Games 2
39 Points 2
15 Goals 0
24 Assists 2

