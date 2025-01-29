How to Watch the NBA Today, January 30 Published 11:31 pm Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Today’s NBA schedule features five games, including the Houston Rockets against the Memphis Grizzlies.

We’ve got what you need in terms of how to watch today’s NBA action right here. Check out the links below.

Watch the NBA Today – January 30

Washington Wizards vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: SportsNet LA and MNMT

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Atlanta Hawks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX, and FDSOH

TNT, truTV, MAX, and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Utah Jazz vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Delta Center

Delta Center Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSN

KJZZ and FDSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Houston Rockets

Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Orlando Magic

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Moda Center

Moda Center Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and FDSFL

KATU, KUNP, and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

