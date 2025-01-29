How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Wednesday, January 29
Published 9:53 am Wednesday, January 29, 2025
There are three games featuring an SEC team on the Wednesday college basketball schedule, including the Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
Today’s SEC Games
No. 1 Auburn Tigers at LSU Tigers
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
Texas Longhorns at No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
