Harlan Council approves tourism board appointments Published 8:07 am Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Harlan City Council was recently advised of a pair of appointments to the Harlan Tourism and Convention Commission during the council’s regular meeting for January.

Mayor Joe Meadors advised the council of his appointments for the board.

“We have a couple of appointments that have to be made to the tourist commission,” Meadors said. “We’ve got two vacancies at present. One of them is April Collins – she runs Sassy Trash and Henry’s – she’s wonderful. She does a good job and promotes Harlan at every opportunity.”

Email newsletter signup

Meadors also mentioned the nomination for a seat left vacant when a board member passed away last year.

“Since we do not have an active hotel/motel association, I’m going to appoint Cecilia Adams as the replacement,” Meadors said. “I want to bring it to the council’s attention those are my two appointments to the tourism commission.”

Meadors mentioned the tourism commission has been beneficial to the city.

“They’ve been wonderful to work with,” Meadors said. “They help us at every opportunity. They’ve been responsible for the improvements made at Huff Park, they also help with the seasonal flags that go up at different times over the year, we’ll be having to change those out in March or April, and the Christmas decorations…their contributions are enormous.”

The council unanimously passed a motion approving the appointments to the Harlan City Tourism and Convention Commission.

Meadors also told the council the Harlan City Police Department is in the process of hiring a new officer.

Harlan City Police Chief Winston Yeary gave the council some details.

“It’s a long process,” Yeary said. “We’ve got a man who’s passed the first phase…we’re going to the second phase on January 28.”

According to Yeary, the prospective officer has a tentative hire date of February, 10.

“That’s going to take a lot of stress off the Department,” Yeary said.