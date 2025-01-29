Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 29 Published 5:37 am Wednesday, January 29, 2025

The Nashville Predators, including Gustav Nyquist, play the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Nyquist in that upcoming Predators-Canucks game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good decisions.

Nyquist Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +115, Under: -148)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +115, Under: -148) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Nyquist Prop Insights

Nyquist has averaged 17:13 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -16.

He has picked up at least one point in 17 games, and has 20 points in all.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Nyquist’s shooting percentage is 15%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in 16 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 45 opportunities).

Through 47 games, he has 20 points, with three multi-point games.

Canucks Defensive Insights

The Canucks have allowed 154 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 18th in NHL play in goals against.

The team has the 22nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -15.

The Canucks have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 27.2 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Canucks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 47 Games 2 20 Points 3 9 Goals 2 11 Assists 1

