Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 29
The Nashville Predators, including Gustav Nyquist, play the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Nyquist in that upcoming Predators-Canucks game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good decisions.
Nyquist Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +115, Under: -148)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)
Predators vs. Canucks Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 29, 2025
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Nyquist Prop Insights
- Nyquist has averaged 17:13 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -16.
- He has picked up at least one point in 17 games, and has 20 points in all.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Nyquist’s shooting percentage is 15%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet in 16 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 45 opportunities).
- Through 47 games, he has 20 points, with three multi-point games.
Canucks Defensive Insights
- The Canucks have allowed 154 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 18th in NHL play in goals against.
- The team has the 22nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -15.
- The Canucks have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 27.2 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Nyquist vs. Canucks
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vancouver
|47
|Games
|2
|20
|Points
|3
|9
|Goals
|2
|11
|Assists
|1
