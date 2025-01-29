Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 29

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game - January 29

The Nashville Predators, including Gustav Nyquist, play the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Nyquist in that upcoming Predators-Canucks game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good decisions.

Nyquist Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +115, Under: -148)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

Nyquist Prop Insights

  • Nyquist has averaged 17:13 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -16.
  • He has picked up at least one point in 17 games, and has 20 points in all.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • Nyquist’s shooting percentage is 15%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet in 16 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 45 opportunities).
  • Through 47 games, he has 20 points, with three multi-point games.

Canucks Defensive Insights

  • The Canucks have allowed 154 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 18th in NHL play in goals against.
  • The team has the 22nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -15.
  • The Canucks have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 27.2 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Canucks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vancouver
47 Games 2
20 Points 3
9 Goals 2
11 Assists 1

