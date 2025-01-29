Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 29

Published 5:37 am Wednesday, January 29, 2025

By Data Skrive

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game - January 29

The Nashville Predators, including Filip Forsberg, play the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. If you’re considering a bet on Forsberg against the Canucks, we have lots of information to help you below.

Forsberg Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -105, Under: -125)

Bet on Filip Forsberg props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

Forsberg Prop Insights

  • In 48 games, Forsberg has a plus-minus rating of -6, and is averaging 18:48 on the ice.
  • He has gotten at least one point in 31 games, and has 49 points in all.
  • Forsberg has picked up six goals and 10 assists on the power play.
  • Forsberg averages 3.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.4%.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet in 21 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 47 opportunities).
  • He has put up a point in 31 games this season, with 14 multiple-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Forsberg props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Canucks Defensive Insights

  • The Canucks rank 18th in goals against, allowing 154 total goals (3.1 per game) in league action.
  • The team has the 22nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -15.
  • The Canucks are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 27.2 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Forsberg vs. Canucks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vancouver
48 Games 2
49 Points 3
18 Goals 0
31 Assists 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Player Props

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game - January 29

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 29

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game - January 29

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 29

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game - January 29

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 29

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game - January 29

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 29

Print Article

SportsPlus