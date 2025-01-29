Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 29
Published 5:37 am Wednesday, January 29, 2025
The Nashville Predators, including Filip Forsberg, play the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. If you’re considering a bet on Forsberg against the Canucks, we have lots of information to help you below.
Forsberg Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -105, Under: -125)
Predators vs. Canucks Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 29, 2025
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Forsberg Prop Insights
- In 48 games, Forsberg has a plus-minus rating of -6, and is averaging 18:48 on the ice.
- He has gotten at least one point in 31 games, and has 49 points in all.
- Forsberg has picked up six goals and 10 assists on the power play.
- Forsberg averages 3.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.4%.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet in 21 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 47 opportunities).
- He has put up a point in 31 games this season, with 14 multiple-point games.
Canucks Defensive Insights
- The Canucks rank 18th in goals against, allowing 154 total goals (3.1 per game) in league action.
- The team has the 22nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -15.
- The Canucks are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 27.2 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Forsberg vs. Canucks
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vancouver
|48
|Games
|2
|49
|Points
|3
|18
|Goals
|0
|31
|Assists
|3
