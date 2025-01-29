Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 29 Published 5:37 am Wednesday, January 29, 2025

The Nashville Predators, including Filip Forsberg, play the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. If you’re considering a bet on Forsberg against the Canucks, we have lots of information to help you below.

Forsberg Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -105, Under: -125)

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Forsberg Prop Insights

In 48 games, Forsberg has a plus-minus rating of -6, and is averaging 18:48 on the ice.

He has gotten at least one point in 31 games, and has 49 points in all.

Forsberg has picked up six goals and 10 assists on the power play.

Forsberg averages 3.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.4%.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in 21 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 47 opportunities).

He has put up a point in 31 games this season, with 14 multiple-point games.

Canucks Defensive Insights

The Canucks rank 18th in goals against, allowing 154 total goals (3.1 per game) in league action.

The team has the 22nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -15.

The Canucks are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 27.2 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Canucks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 48 Games 2 49 Points 3 18 Goals 0 31 Assists 3

