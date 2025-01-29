College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, January 29

Published 1:47 am Wednesday, January 29, 2025

By Data Skrive

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, January 29

The Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Mississippi State Bulldogs is one of many compelling options on Wednesday in SEC play. To assist you, we’re providing picks against the spread!

SEC Picks ATS Today

Pick: LSU +12.5 vs. Auburn

  • Matchup: Auburn Tigers at LSU Tigers
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Auburn by 11.8 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Auburn -12.5
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Date: January 29
  • TV Channel: SEC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Ole Miss -6 vs. Texas

  • Matchup: Texas Longhorns at Ole Miss Rebels
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Ole Miss by 6.6 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Ole Miss -6
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Date: January 29
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Alabama -1.5 vs. Mississippi State

  • Matchup: Alabama Crimson Tide at Mississippi State Bulldogs
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Alabama by 3.6 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Alabama -1.5
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Date: January 29
  • TV Channel: SEC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

