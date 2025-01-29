College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, January 29 Published 1:47 am Wednesday, January 29, 2025

The Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Mississippi State Bulldogs is one of many compelling options on Wednesday in SEC play. To assist you, we’re providing picks against the spread!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+

SEC Picks ATS Today

Pick: LSU +12.5 vs. Auburn

Matchup: Auburn Tigers at LSU Tigers

Auburn Tigers at LSU Tigers Projected Favorite & Spread: Auburn by 11.8 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Auburn by 11.8 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Auburn -12.5

Auburn -12.5 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: January 29

January 29 TV Channel: SEC Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pick: Ole Miss -6 vs. Texas

Matchup: Texas Longhorns at Ole Miss Rebels

Texas Longhorns at Ole Miss Rebels Projected Favorite & Spread: Ole Miss by 6.6 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Ole Miss by 6.6 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Ole Miss -6

Ole Miss -6 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: January 29

January 29 TV Channel: ESPN2

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pick: Alabama -1.5 vs. Mississippi State

Matchup: Alabama Crimson Tide at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Alabama Crimson Tide at Mississippi State Bulldogs Projected Favorite & Spread: Alabama by 3.6 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Alabama by 3.6 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Alabama -1.5

Alabama -1.5 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: January 29

January 29 TV Channel: SEC Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

