Cavaliers vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – January 30
Published 6:39 pm Wednesday, January 29, 2025
The Atlanta Hawks (22-25) are dealing with six players on the injury report, including Trae Young, heading into their Thursday, January 30 matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers (37-9) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Cavaliers have listed five injured players. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET.
In their last matchup on Monday, the Cavaliers secured a 110-91 victory against the Pistons. In the win, Darius Garland paced the Cavaliers with 22 points.
The Hawks’ last outing was a 100-96 loss to the Rockets on Tuesday. Young totaled 21 points, three rebounds and nine assists for the Hawks.
Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Dean Wade
|PF
|Out
|Knee
|6.0
|5.1
|1.6
|Isaac Okoro
|SG
|Out
|Shoulder
|5.8
|2.1
|1.6
|Caris LeVert
|SG
|Out
|Wrist
|10.8
|2.9
|3.8
|Darius Garland
|PG
|Out
|Rest
|21.7
|2.5
|6.8
|Sam Merrill
|SG
|Questionable
|Illness
|6.6
|1.9
|1.6
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Cody Zeller
|C
|Out
|Personal
|Kobe Bufkin
|SG
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|5.3
|2.1
|1.7
|Jalen Johnson
|SF
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|18.9
|10.0
|5.0
|Trae Young
|PG
|Probable
|Hamstring
|22.7
|3.3
|11.4
|Clint Capela
|C
|Out
|Back
|9.4
|9.0
|1.2
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|SG
|Out
|Personal
|10.0
|2.8
|2.0
Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: TNT, truTV, MAX, and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)
