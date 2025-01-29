Cavaliers vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – January 30 Published 6:39 pm Wednesday, January 29, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (22-25) are dealing with six players on the injury report, including Trae Young, heading into their Thursday, January 30 matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers (37-9) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Cavaliers have listed five injured players. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET.

In their last matchup on Monday, the Cavaliers secured a 110-91 victory against the Pistons. In the win, Darius Garland paced the Cavaliers with 22 points.

The Hawks’ last outing was a 100-96 loss to the Rockets on Tuesday. Young totaled 21 points, three rebounds and nine assists for the Hawks.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dean Wade PF Out Knee 6.0 5.1 1.6 Isaac Okoro SG Out Shoulder 5.8 2.1 1.6 Caris LeVert SG Out Wrist 10.8 2.9 3.8 Darius Garland PG Out Rest 21.7 2.5 6.8 Sam Merrill SG Questionable Illness 6.6 1.9 1.6

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cody Zeller C Out Personal Kobe Bufkin SG Out For Season Shoulder 5.3 2.1 1.7 Jalen Johnson SF Out For Season Shoulder 18.9 10.0 5.0 Trae Young PG Probable Hamstring 22.7 3.3 11.4 Clint Capela C Out Back 9.4 9.0 1.2 Bogdan Bogdanovic SG Out Personal 10.0 2.8 2.0

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: TNT, truTV, MAX, and FDSOH

TNT, truTV, MAX, and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

