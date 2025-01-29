Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Vancouver Canucks on January 29
Published 5:55 am Wednesday, January 29, 2025
When the Nashville Predators face the Vancouver Canucks at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday (the puck drops at 9:00 PM ET), Filip Forsberg and Quinn Hughes should be among the top players to watch.
Buy tickets for this matchup at StubHub!
Predators vs. Canucks Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 29
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Predators (-147)
- Total: 5.5
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)!
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Email newsletter signup
Looking for NHL tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.
Players to Watch
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Filip Forsberg
|48
|18
|31
|49
|Jonathan Marchessault
|48
|15
|24
|39
|Roman Josi
|44
|9
|26
|35
|Steven Stamkos
|48
|17
|15
|32
|Ryan O’Reilly
|45
|14
|14
|28
|Canucks Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Quinn Hughes
|45
|14
|42
|56
|Jonathan Tanner Miller
|39
|9
|25
|34
|Brock Boeser
|42
|16
|17
|33
|Conor Garland
|49
|13
|19
|32
|Elias Pettersson
|43
|11
|20
|31
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Predators vs. Canucks Stat Comparison
- The Predators offense’s 129 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 31st in the league.
- Nashville ranks 18th in total goals against, allowing 3.2 goals per game (154 total) in NHL action.
- The Predators are 12th in the league with a 22.14% power-play conversion rate this season.
- The Canucks’ 139 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 23rd in the NHL.
- Vancouver has given up 3.1 goals per game, and 154 total, which ranks 18th among all NHL teams.
- The Canucks have a 22.56% power-play conversion rate, the league’s No. 11 percentage.
Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.
id: