Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Vancouver Canucks on January 29 Published 5:55 am Wednesday, January 29, 2025

When the Nashville Predators face the Vancouver Canucks at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday (the puck drops at 9:00 PM ET), Filip Forsberg and Quinn Hughes should be among the top players to watch.

Predators vs. Canucks Game Information

Players to Watch

Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Filip Forsberg 48 18 31 49 Jonathan Marchessault 48 15 24 39 Roman Josi 44 9 26 35 Steven Stamkos 48 17 15 32 Ryan O’Reilly 45 14 14 28 Canucks Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Quinn Hughes 45 14 42 56 Jonathan Tanner Miller 39 9 25 34 Brock Boeser 42 16 17 33 Conor Garland 49 13 19 32 Elias Pettersson 43 11 20 31

Predators vs. Canucks Stat Comparison

The Predators offense’s 129 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 31st in the league.

Nashville ranks 18th in total goals against, allowing 3.2 goals per game (154 total) in NHL action.

The Predators are 12th in the league with a 22.14% power-play conversion rate this season.

The Canucks’ 139 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 23rd in the NHL.

Vancouver has given up 3.1 goals per game, and 154 total, which ranks 18th among all NHL teams.

The Canucks have a 22.56% power-play conversion rate, the league’s No. 11 percentage.

