Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 29 Published 5:37 am Wednesday, January 29, 2025

The Nashville Predators, including Brady Skjei, will be in action Wednesday against the Vancouver Canucks at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 9:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Skjei? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.

Skjei Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +155, Under: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +155, Under: -204) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)

Bet on Brady Skjei props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Skjei Prop Insights

Skjei’s plus-minus rating is -5, in 21:27 per game on the ice.

Skjei has 16 points overall, having at least one point in 12 different games.

He has one goal on the power play, and also four assists.

Skjei averages two shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.2%.

He has exceeded his points prop bet nine times this season in games with a set points prop (37 opportunities).

He has put up a point in 12 games this season, with three multiple-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Skjei props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Canucks Defensive Insights

The Canucks have allowed 154 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 18th in league play in goals against.

With a goal differential of -15, the team is 22nd in the league.

The Canucks have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 27.2 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Skjei vs. Canucks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 48 Games 2 16 Points 1 4 Goals 0 12 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: