Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 29

Published 5:37 am Wednesday, January 29, 2025

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators, including Brady Skjei, will be in action Wednesday against the Vancouver Canucks at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 9:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Skjei? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.

Skjei Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +155, Under: -204)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

Skjei Prop Insights

  • Skjei’s plus-minus rating is -5, in 21:27 per game on the ice.
  • Skjei has 16 points overall, having at least one point in 12 different games.
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also four assists.
  • Skjei averages two shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.2%.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet nine times this season in games with a set points prop (37 opportunities).
  • He has put up a point in 12 games this season, with three multiple-point games.

Canucks Defensive Insights

  • The Canucks have allowed 154 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 18th in league play in goals against.
  • With a goal differential of -15, the team is 22nd in the league.
  • The Canucks have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 27.2 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Skjei vs. Canucks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vancouver
48 Games 2
16 Points 1
4 Goals 0
12 Assists 1

