Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 29
Published 5:37 am Wednesday, January 29, 2025
The Nashville Predators, including Brady Skjei, will be in action Wednesday against the Vancouver Canucks at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 9:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Skjei? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.
Skjei Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +155, Under: -204)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)
Bet on Brady Skjei props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Canucks Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 29, 2025
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Skjei Prop Insights
- Skjei’s plus-minus rating is -5, in 21:27 per game on the ice.
- Skjei has 16 points overall, having at least one point in 12 different games.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also four assists.
- Skjei averages two shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.2%.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet nine times this season in games with a set points prop (37 opportunities).
- He has put up a point in 12 games this season, with three multiple-point games.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on Skjei props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Canucks Defensive Insights
- The Canucks have allowed 154 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 18th in league play in goals against.
- With a goal differential of -15, the team is 22nd in the league.
- The Canucks have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 27.2 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
Skjei vs. Canucks
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vancouver
|48
|Games
|2
|16
|Points
|1
|4
|Goals
|0
|12
|Assists
|1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: