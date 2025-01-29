Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Wednesday, January 29
Published 1:18 am Wednesday, January 29, 2025
The Colgate Raiders versus the Army Black Knights is a game to see on the Wednesday college basketball slate that includes a lot of competitive contests. If you’re interested in picks against the spread, our computer model is high on 10 games, including that one.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Army +4.5 vs. Colgate
- Matchup: Colgate Raiders at Army Black Knights
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Date: January 29
- Computer Projection: Army by 0.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Colgate (-4.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: DePaul +14.5 vs. UConn
- Matchup: DePaul Blue Demons at UConn Huskies
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: January 29
- Computer Projection: UConn by 9.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UConn (-14.5)
- TV Channel: Peacock
ATS Pick: TCU +14.5 vs. Texas Tech
- Matchup: TCU Horned Frogs at Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: January 29
- Computer Projection: Texas Tech by 10.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Texas Tech (-14.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Tulsa +8.5 vs. UAB
- Matchup: UAB Blazers at Tulsa Golden Hurricane
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: January 29
- Computer Projection: UAB by 4.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UAB (-8.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Santa Clara +4.5 vs. Saint Mary’s (CA)
- Matchup: Saint Mary’s Gaels at Santa Clara Broncos
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: January 29
- Computer Projection: Saint Mary’s (CA) by 1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Saint Mary’s (CA) (-4.5)
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
ATS Pick: Nevada +7.5 vs. Boise State
- Matchup: Nevada Wolf Pack at Boise State Broncos
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Date: January 29
- Computer Projection: Boise State by 4.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Boise State (-7.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Samford +1.5 vs. Furman
- Matchup: Samford Bulldogs at Furman Paladins
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Date: January 29
- Computer Projection: Samford by 1.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Furman (-1.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: UTSA +9.5 vs. Florida Atlantic
- Matchup: UTSA Roadrunners at Florida Atlantic Owls
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: January 29
- Computer Projection: Florida Atlantic by 6.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Florida Atlantic (-9.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Citadel +11.5 vs. Mercer
- Matchup: Citadel Bulldogs at Mercer Bears
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: January 29
- Computer Projection: Mercer by 9.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Mercer (-11.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Alabama -1.5 vs. Mississippi State
- Matchup: Alabama Crimson Tide at Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: January 29
- Computer Projection: Alabama by 3.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Alabama (-1.5)
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.