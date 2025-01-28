Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Vancouver Canucks on TV or Streaming Live – January 29 Published 11:24 pm Tuesday, January 28, 2025

The Nashville Predators (18-23-7) and the Vancouver Canucks (22-17-10) hit the ice in Nashville, Tennessee on January 29, 2025 at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The Predators sit in 14th place and the Canucks are ninth in the Western Conference.

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Predators’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways F Filip Forsberg 48 18 31 49 67 28 F Jonathan Marchessault 48 15 24 39 58 5 D Roman Josi 44 9 26 35 70 23 F Steven Stamkos 48 17 15 32 28 11 F Ryan O’Reilly 45 14 14 28 37 18

Predators Stat Rankings

Goals: 2.69 (27th)

2.69 (27th) Goals Allowed: 3.21 (25th)

3.21 (25th) Shots: 30.2 (5th)

30.2 (5th) Shots Allowed: 29.2 (23rd)

29.2 (23rd) Power Play %: 22.14 (12th)

22.14 (12th) Penalty Kill %: 81.94 (7th)

Predators’ Upcoming Schedule

January 29 vs. Canucks: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) January 31 at Sabres: 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network (Watch on Fubo)

7:00 PM ET on NHL Network (Watch on Fubo) February 1 at Penguins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) February 3 vs. Senators: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) February 7 at Blackhawks: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+

8:30 PM ET on ESPN+ February 8 vs. Sabres: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 22 vs. Avalanche: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+

6:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 23 vs. Devils: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+

6:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 25 vs. Panthers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 27 vs. Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 1 at Islanders: 12:30 PM ET on ESPN+

12:30 PM ET on ESPN+ March 2 at Rangers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 4 at Bruins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 6 vs. Kraken: 9:30 PM ET on ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

9:30 PM ET on ESPN (Watch on Fubo) March 8 vs. Blackhawks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 11 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+

10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ March 14 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 15 at Kings: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 18 vs. Blues: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

9:00 PM ET on ESPN (Watch on Fubo) March 20 vs. Ducks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

Canucks’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways D Quinn Hughes 45 14 42 56 55 19 F Jonathan Tanner Miller 39 9 25 34 35 11 F Brock Boeser 42 16 17 33 24 13 F Conor Garland 49 13 19 32 42 15 F Elias Pettersson 43 11 20 31 27 19

Canucks Stat Rankings

Goals: 2.84 (21st)

2.84 (21st) Goals Allowed: 3.14 (22nd)

3.14 (22nd) Shots: 25.4 (31st)

25.4 (31st) Shots Allowed: 27.1 (9th)

27.1 (9th) Power Play %: 22.56 (11th)

22.56 (11th) Penalty Kill %: 80.14 (13th)

Canucks’ Upcoming Schedule

January 29 at Predators: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) January 31 at Stars: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 2 vs. Red Wings: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) February 4 vs. Avalanche: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 6 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+

10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ February 8 vs. Maple Leafs: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 22 at Golden Knights: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 23 at Utah Hockey Club: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 26 at Kings: 10:00 PM ET on TNT (Watch on Max)

10:00 PM ET on TNT (Watch on Max) February 27 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 1 at Kraken: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 5 vs. Ducks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+

10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ March 7 vs. Wild: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 9 vs. Stars: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 11 vs. Canadiens: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 12 at Flames: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 15 vs. Blackhawks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 16 vs. Utah Hockey Club: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 18 vs. Jets: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 20 at Blues: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

