Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Vancouver Canucks on TV or Streaming Live – January 29
Published 11:24 pm Tuesday, January 28, 2025
The Nashville Predators (18-23-7) and the Vancouver Canucks (22-17-10) hit the ice in Nashville, Tennessee on January 29, 2025 at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The Predators sit in 14th place and the Canucks are ninth in the Western Conference.
Predators vs. Canucks Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 29, 2025
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Arena: Bridgestone Arena
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Predators’ Top Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|F Filip Forsberg
|48
|18
|31
|49
|67
|28
|F Jonathan Marchessault
|48
|15
|24
|39
|58
|5
|D Roman Josi
|44
|9
|26
|35
|70
|23
|F Steven Stamkos
|48
|17
|15
|32
|28
|11
|F Ryan O’Reilly
|45
|14
|14
|28
|37
|18
Predators Stat Rankings
- Goals: 2.69 (27th)
- Goals Allowed: 3.21 (25th)
- Shots: 30.2 (5th)
- Shots Allowed: 29.2 (23rd)
- Power Play %: 22.14 (12th)
- Penalty Kill %: 81.94 (7th)
Predators’ Upcoming Schedule
- January 29 vs. Canucks: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- January 31 at Sabres: 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network (Watch on Fubo)
- February 1 at Penguins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- February 3 vs. Senators: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- February 7 at Blackhawks: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 8 vs. Sabres: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 22 vs. Avalanche: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 23 vs. Devils: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 25 vs. Panthers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 27 vs. Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 1 at Islanders: 12:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 2 at Rangers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 4 at Bruins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 6 vs. Kraken: 9:30 PM ET on ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- March 8 vs. Blackhawks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 11 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 14 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 15 at Kings: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 18 vs. Blues: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- March 20 vs. Ducks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
Canucks’ Top Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|D Quinn Hughes
|45
|14
|42
|56
|55
|19
|F Jonathan Tanner Miller
|39
|9
|25
|34
|35
|11
|F Brock Boeser
|42
|16
|17
|33
|24
|13
|F Conor Garland
|49
|13
|19
|32
|42
|15
|F Elias Pettersson
|43
|11
|20
|31
|27
|19
Canucks Stat Rankings
- Goals: 2.84 (21st)
- Goals Allowed: 3.14 (22nd)
- Shots: 25.4 (31st)
- Shots Allowed: 27.1 (9th)
- Power Play %: 22.56 (11th)
- Penalty Kill %: 80.14 (13th)
Canucks’ Upcoming Schedule
- January 29 at Predators: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- January 31 at Stars: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 2 vs. Red Wings: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- February 4 vs. Avalanche: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 6 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 8 vs. Maple Leafs: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 22 at Golden Knights: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 23 at Utah Hockey Club: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 26 at Kings: 10:00 PM ET on TNT (Watch on Max)
- February 27 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 1 at Kraken: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 5 vs. Ducks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 7 vs. Wild: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 9 vs. Stars: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 11 vs. Canadiens: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 12 at Flames: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 15 vs. Blackhawks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 16 vs. Utah Hockey Club: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 18 vs. Jets: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 20 at Blues: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
id: