Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Tuesday, January 28 Published 1:28 am Tuesday, January 28, 2025

The Kentucky Wildcats versus the Tennessee Volunteers is one of seven games on the college basketball slate on Tuesday that has a ranked team on the court. We offer ATS picks for each contest in the article below.

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

Georgetown Hoyas vs. No. 15 St. John’s Red Storm

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: St. John’s 73, Georgetown 69

St. John’s 73, Georgetown 69 Projected Favorite: St. John’s by 4.9 points

St. John’s by 4.9 points Pick ATS: St. John’s (-4.5)

Email newsletter signup

Bet on the Georgetown-St. John’s spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Venue: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 21 Louisville Cardinals vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Louisville 76, Wake Forest 66

Louisville 76, Wake Forest 66 Projected Favorite: Louisville by 10.7 points

Louisville by 10.7 points Pick ATS: Louisville (-7.5)

Bet on the Louisville-Wake Forest spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center TV Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers vs. No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Tennessee 77, Kentucky 71

Tennessee 77, Kentucky 71 Projected Favorite: Tennessee by 6.2 points

Tennessee by 6.2 points Pick ATS: Kentucky (+9.5)

Bet on the Tennessee-Kentucky spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Thompson-Boling Arena TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 11 Kansas Jayhawks vs. UCF Knights

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Kansas 80, UCF 70

Kansas 80, UCF 70 Projected Favorite: Kansas by 10.3 points

Kansas by 10.3 points Pick ATS: UCF (+13.5)

Bet on the Kansas-UCF spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: Allen Fieldhouse

Allen Fieldhouse TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 7 Michigan State Spartans vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Michigan State 79, Minnesota 65

Michigan State 79, Minnesota 65 Projected Favorite: Michigan State by 14.5 points

Michigan State by 14.5 points Pick ATS: Michigan State (-13.5)

Bet on the Michigan State-Minnesota spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Jack Breslin Students Events Center TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Live Stream: Peacock

Butler Bulldogs vs. No. 9 Marquette Golden Eagles

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Marquette 76, Butler 69

Marquette 76, Butler 69 Projected Favorite: Marquette by 7.0 points

Marquette by 7.0 points Pick ATS: Marquette (-6.5)

Bet on the Butler-Marquette spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Hinkle Fieldhouse TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies vs. Oklahoma Sooners

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Texas A&M 77, Oklahoma 69

Texas A&M 77, Oklahoma 69 Projected Favorite: Texas A&M by 8.3 points

Texas A&M by 8.3 points Pick ATS: Oklahoma (+8.5)

Bet on the Texas A&M-Oklahoma spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Reed Arena

Reed Arena TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: