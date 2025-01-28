Rockets vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – January 28 Published 8:19 am Tuesday, January 28, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (22-24) will look to stop a five-game losing streak when they host the Houston Rockets (31-14) on Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at State Farm Arena as 6.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on FDSSE and SCHN.

Rockets vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 28, 2025

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: FDSSE and SCHN

FDSSE and SCHN

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Rockets vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction:

Rockets 117 – Hawks 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Rockets vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 6.5)

Hawks (+ 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Rockets (-6.3)

Rockets (-6.3) Pick OU: Over (227.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 228.5

The Rockets (27-18-0 ATS) have covered the spread 60% of the time, 18.7% more often than the Hawks (19-27-0) this year.

As a 6.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Atlanta is 7-7 against the spread compared to the 9-5 ATS record Houston racks up as a 6.5-point favorite.

Atlanta and its opponents have exceeded the point total 58.7% of the time this season (27 out of 46). That’s more often than Houston and its opponents have (25 out of 45).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Hawks are 14-14, while the Rockets are 22-7 as moneyline favorites.

Rockets Performance Insights

The Rockets own a top-five defense this year, ranking fifth-best in the league with 108.4 points allowed per game. On offense, they rank 13th with 114.2 points scored per contest.

Houston is top-five this year in rebounding, ranking best in the league with 48.2 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, it ranks eighth with 43 rebounds allowed per contest.

In terms of assists, the Rockets are putting up only 22.6 dimes per contest (second-worst in league).

With 12.8 turnovers per game, Houston ranks eighth in the NBA. It forces 14.7 turnovers per contest, which ranks seventh in the league.

The Rockets rank 23rd in the NBA by making 12.4 treys per game, but they have a 34.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks fifth-worst in the league.

Hawks Performance Insights

In 2024-25, the Hawks are ninth in the league on offense (115.8 points scored per game) and fourth-worst on defense (118.5 points conceded).

At 45.5 rebounds per game and 45 rebounds allowed, Atlanta is eighth and 23rd in the league, respectively.

With 29.2 assists per game, the Hawks are third-best in the league.

In terms of turnovers, Atlanta is fifth-worst in the league in committing them (15.4 per game). But it is second-best in forcing them (16.3 per game).

At 12.8 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc, the Hawks are 18th and 23rd in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.

id: