Predators vs. Canucks Injury Report Today – January 29
Published 10:41 pm Tuesday, January 28, 2025
As they prepare for a Wednesday, January 29 matchup with the Vancouver Canucks (22-17-10) at Bridgestone Arena, which starts at 9:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators (18-23-7) are dealing with four players on the injury report.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Austin Roest
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Jeremy Lauzon
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Luke Evangelista
|RW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Mark Jankowski
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Dakota Joshua
|C
|Out
|Leg
|Kiefer Sherwood
|LW
|Day-To-Day
|Undisclosed
|Noah Juulsen
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Predators vs. Canucks Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, January 29, 2025
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators’ 129 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 29th in the NHL.
- Defensively, Nashville has conceded 154 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 19th in NHL play.
- They have the league’s 28th-ranked goal differential at -25.
Canucks Season Insights
- The Canucks’ 139 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 23rd in the NHL.
- Vancouver has allowed 154 total goals this season (3.1 per game), ranking 19th in the league.
- They have the 23rd-ranked goal differential in the league at -15.
Predators vs. Canucks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Predators (-147)
|Canucks (+123)
|5.5
