Predators vs. Canucks Injury Report Today – January 29

Published 10:41 pm Tuesday, January 28, 2025

By Data Skrive

As they prepare for a Wednesday, January 29 matchup with the Vancouver Canucks (22-17-10) at Bridgestone Arena, which starts at 9:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators (18-23-7) are dealing with four players on the injury report.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed
Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body
Luke Evangelista RW Out Lower Body
Mark Jankowski C Out Upper Body

Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Dakota Joshua C Out Leg
Kiefer Sherwood LW Day-To-Day Undisclosed
Noah Juulsen D Out Undisclosed

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, January 29, 2025
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Predators Season Insights

  • The Predators’ 129 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 29th in the NHL.
  • Defensively, Nashville has conceded 154 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 19th in NHL play.
  • They have the league’s 28th-ranked goal differential at -25.

Canucks Season Insights

  • The Canucks’ 139 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 23rd in the NHL.
  • Vancouver has allowed 154 total goals this season (3.1 per game), ranking 19th in the league.
  • They have the 23rd-ranked goal differential in the league at -15.

Predators vs. Canucks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Predators (-147) Canucks (+123) 5.5

