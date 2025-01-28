NBA Best Bets: Rockets vs. Hawks Picks for January 28 Published 6:39 am Tuesday, January 28, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (22-24) will attempt to break a five-game losing streak when they host the Houston Rockets (31-14) on Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at State Farm Arena as 6.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on FDSSE and SCHN.

If you want to gain an edge on Tuesday’s game, discover the best bets on the board below (based on our computer predictions).

Rockets vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: FDSSE and SCHN

Rockets vs. Hawks Best Bets

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 6.5)

Against the spread, Houston is 27-18-0 this season.

Atlanta is 19-27-0 against the spread this year.

The Rockets’ ATS record as 6.5-point favorites or more is 9-5.

Against the spread as 6.5-point underdogs or more, the Hawks are 7-7.

Pick OU:

Over (227.5)





Rockets games this season have featured more combined points than this contest’s total of 227.5 points 20 times.

The Hawks have combined with their opponent to score more than 227.5 points in 31 of 46 games this season.

The average point total in Houston’s games this season is 222.7, 4.8 points fewer than this matchup’s over/under.

Atlanta has a 234.5-point average over/under in its matchups this season, seven more points than this game’s point total.

The Hawks are the NBA’s ninth-highest scoring team this season compared to the 13th-ranked Rockets.

The Rockets are the league’s third-ranked scoring defense while the Hawks are the 27th-ranked.

Moneyline Pick: Rockets (-235)

This season, the Rockets have won 22 out of the 29 games, or 75.9%, in which they’ve been favored.

The Hawks have come away with 14 wins in the 28 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Houston has won 10 of its 14 games, or 71.4%, when favored by at least -235 on the moneyline.

This season, Atlanta has come away with a win seven times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least +190 or worse on the moneyline.

The bookmakers’ moneyline implies a 70.1% chance of a victory for the Rockets.

