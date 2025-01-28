Magic vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Monday, Feb. 10
Published 5:37 am Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Southeast Division foes square off when the Orlando Magic (24-24) welcome in the Atlanta Hawks (22-24) at Kia Center, beginning on Monday, February 10, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET. It’s the first matchup between the squads this season.
Magic vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Monday, February 10, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: FDSFL and FDSSE
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: Kia Center
- Favorite: –
Magic vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats
|Magic
|Hawks
|104.1
|Points Avg.
|115.8
|104.9
|Points Allowed Avg.
|118.5
|43.9%
|Field Goal %
|45.9%
|30.7%
|Three Point %
|34.6%
Magic’s Top Players
- Franz Wagner has put up 24.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Magic.
- Anthony Black adds 9.3 points, 3.5 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game, and Goga Bitadze contributes with 9.6 points, 2.4 assists and 8.2 rebounds per outing.
- Jalen Suggs makes 2.2 threes per game to lead active Magic.
- Orlando’s blocks tend to come from Bitadze, who collects 1.6 per game. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is a primary source of steals for Orlando, averaging 1.6 steals a game.
Hawks’ Top Players
- The Hawks go-to guy, Trae Young, leads active Hawks players in both scoring (22.8 points per game) and assists (11.5 assists per game).
- This season, Clint Capela has a statline that includes 9.4 points, 1.2 assists and nine rebounds per game.
- Young knocks down 2.9 threes per game.
- The Hawks’ defensive effort gets a boost from Dyson Daniels’ 3.1 steals and Capela’s one block per game.
Magic Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|2/1
|Jazz
|–
|Away
|–
|2/3
|Warriors
|–
|Away
|–
|2/5
|Kings
|–
|Away
|–
|2/6
|Nuggets
|–
|Away
|–
|2/8
|Spurs
|–
|Home
|–
|2/10
|Hawks
|–
|Home
|–
|2/12
|Hornets
|–
|Home
|–
|2/20
|Hawks
|–
|Away
|–
|2/21
|Grizzlies
|–
|Home
|–
|2/23
|Wizards
|–
|Home
|–
|2/25
|Cavaliers
|–
|Home
|–
Hawks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|2/1
|Pacers
|–
|Away
|–
|2/3
|Pistons
|–
|Away
|–
|2/5
|Spurs
|–
|Home
|–
|2/7
|Bucks
|–
|Home
|–
|2/8
|Wizards
|–
|Away
|–
|2/10
|Magic
|–
|Away
|–
|2/12
|Knicks
|–
|Away
|–
|2/20
|Magic
|–
|Home
|–
|2/23
|Pistons
|–
|Home
|–
|2/24
|Heat
|–
|Home
|–
|2/26
|Heat
|–
|Away
|–
