January 28 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 4:21 am Tuesday, January 28, 2025

The Dallas Stars and the Vegas Golden Knights square off for one of many exciting matchups on the NHL schedule on Tuesday.

In terms of live coverage, we have everything you need to know about Tuesday’s NHL action here. Check out the links below.

How to Watch January 28 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Chicago Blackhawks @ Tampa Bay Lightning 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Winnipeg Jets @ Montreal Canadiens 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Carolina Hurricanes @ New York Rangers 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Boston Bruins @ Buffalo Sabres 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Colorado Avalanche @ New York Islanders 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Washington Capitals @ Calgary Flames 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Dallas Stars @ Vegas Golden Knights 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Anaheim Ducks @ Seattle Kraken 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

