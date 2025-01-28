How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, January 29 Published 5:58 pm Tuesday, January 28, 2025

The UConn Huskies and the DePaul Blue Demons hit the court in one of three games on the college basketball slate on Wednesday that include a ranked team.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 14 Maryland Terrapins at Penn State Lady Lions

Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: B1G+

No. 6 UConn Huskies at DePaul Blue Demons

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: SNY

Arizona State Sun Devils at No. 24 Oklahoma State Cowgirls

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id: