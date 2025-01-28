How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, January 29

Published 5:58 pm Tuesday, January 28, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Wednesday, January 29

The UConn Huskies and the DePaul Blue Demons hit the court in one of three games on the college basketball slate on Wednesday that include a ranked team.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 14 Maryland Terrapins at Penn State Lady Lions

  • Time: 6 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: B1G+

No. 6 UConn Huskies at DePaul Blue Demons

  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: SNY

Arizona State Sun Devils at No. 24 Oklahoma State Cowgirls

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Tuesday, January 28

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Tuesday, January 28

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - January 28

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Kentucky on TV or Live Stream – January 28

Magic vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Monday, Feb. 10

Magic vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Monday, Feb. 10

How to Watch the Rockets vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 28

How to Watch the Rockets vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 28

Print Article

SportsPlus