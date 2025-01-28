How to Watch the Rockets vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 28
Published 4:54 am Tuesday, January 28, 2025
The Houston Rockets (31-14) will try to extend a three-game road win streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (22-24) on January 28, 2025 at State Farm Arena.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Rockets vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: FDSSE, SCHN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.
Get tickets for this game at StubHub.
Rockets Stats Insights
- This season, the Rockets have a 45% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% lower than the 47.6% of shots the Hawks’ opponents have knocked down.
- In games Houston shoots higher than 47.6% from the field, it is 10-2 overall.
- The Rockets are the best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank eighth.
- The Rockets put up 114.2 points per game, only 4.3 fewer points than the 118.5 the Hawks give up.
- When Houston totals more than 118.5 points, it is 16-2.
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks are shooting 45.9% from the field, 0.7% higher than the 45.2% the Rockets’ opponents have shot this season.
- Atlanta has put together a 17-12 straight-up record in games it shoots above 45.2% from the field.
- The Hawks are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at first.
- The Hawks average 7.4 more points per game (115.8) than the Rockets allow (108.4).
- When it scores more than 108.4 points, Atlanta is 20-15.
Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.
Rockets Home & Away Comparison
- The Rockets are averaging 112.4 points per game in home games. On the road, they are faring better offensively, averaging 115.9 points per contest.
- Houston allows 106.3 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 110.5 when playing on the road.
- At home, the Rockets are sinking 0.2 fewer three-pointers per game (12.3) than when playing on the road (12.5). However, they sport a better three-point percentage at home (34.5%) compared to away from home (34.4%).
Catch NBA action all season long on Max.
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- In 2024-25 the Hawks are averaging more points at home (117.6 per game) than on the road (114.2). But they are also conceding more at home (120) than away (117.2).
- Atlanta gives up 120 points per game at home, and 117.2 away.
- The Hawks average the same number of assists per game at home as away (29.2).
Rockets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jalen Green
|Day-To-Day
|Head
|Cam Whitmore
|Day-To-Day
|Illness
|Jabari Smith Jr.
|Out
|Hand
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kobe Bufkin
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|Cody Zeller
|Out
|Personal
|Dyson Daniels
|Day-To-Day
|Ankle
|Trae Young
|Day-To-Day
|Adductor
|Larry Nance Jr.
|Day-To-Day
|Hand
|Jalen Johnson
|Day-To-Day
|Shoulder