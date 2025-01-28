How to Watch the Rockets vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 28 Published 4:54 am Tuesday, January 28, 2025

The Houston Rockets (31-14) will try to extend a three-game road win streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (22-24) on January 28, 2025 at State Farm Arena.

Rockets vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: FDSSE, SCHN

FDSSE, SCHN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Rockets Stats Insights

This season, the Rockets have a 45% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% lower than the 47.6% of shots the Hawks’ opponents have knocked down.

In games Houston shoots higher than 47.6% from the field, it is 10-2 overall.

The Rockets are the best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank eighth.

The Rockets put up 114.2 points per game, only 4.3 fewer points than the 118.5 the Hawks give up.

When Houston totals more than 118.5 points, it is 16-2.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks are shooting 45.9% from the field, 0.7% higher than the 45.2% the Rockets’ opponents have shot this season.

Atlanta has put together a 17-12 straight-up record in games it shoots above 45.2% from the field.

The Hawks are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at first.

The Hawks average 7.4 more points per game (115.8) than the Rockets allow (108.4).

When it scores more than 108.4 points, Atlanta is 20-15.

Rockets Home & Away Comparison

The Rockets are averaging 112.4 points per game in home games. On the road, they are faring better offensively, averaging 115.9 points per contest.

Houston allows 106.3 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 110.5 when playing on the road.

At home, the Rockets are sinking 0.2 fewer three-pointers per game (12.3) than when playing on the road (12.5). However, they sport a better three-point percentage at home (34.5%) compared to away from home (34.4%).

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

In 2024-25 the Hawks are averaging more points at home (117.6 per game) than on the road (114.2). But they are also conceding more at home (120) than away (117.2).

Atlanta gives up 120 points per game at home, and 117.2 away.

The Hawks average the same number of assists per game at home as away (29.2).

Rockets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Jalen Green Day-To-Day Head Cam Whitmore Day-To-Day Illness Jabari Smith Jr. Out Hand

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Kobe Bufkin Out For Season Shoulder Cody Zeller Out Personal Dyson Daniels Day-To-Day Ankle Trae Young Day-To-Day Adductor Larry Nance Jr. Day-To-Day Hand Jalen Johnson Day-To-Day Shoulder

