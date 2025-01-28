How to Watch Tennessee vs. Kentucky on TV or Live Stream – January 28 Published 7:42 am Tuesday, January 28, 2025

The No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers (17-3, 4-3 SEC) aim to continue a 13-game home winning stretch when hosting the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats (14-5, 3-3 SEC) on Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET.

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: ESPN

Tennessee Stats Insights

The Volunteers make 45.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).

Tennessee is 13-1 when it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.

The Volunteers are the 49th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 25th.

The Volunteers record just 0.9 fewer points per game (75.1) than the Wildcats give up (76).

Tennessee has a 9-0 record when putting up more than 76 points.

Kentucky Stats Insights

The Wildcats’ 48.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 12.4 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have allowed to their opponents (36%).

This season, Kentucky has a 14-4 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 36% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers sit at 48th.

The Wildcats’ 88.1 points per game are 29.7 more points than the 58.4 the Volunteers allow to opponents.

When Kentucky allows fewer than 75.1 points, it is 9-2.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison

Tennessee posts 81.8 points per game at home, compared to 64.3 points per game on the road, a difference of 17.5 points per contest.

The Volunteers are surrendering 55.5 points per game this year at home, which is 9.7 fewer points than they’re allowing in away games (65.2).

At home, Tennessee is making 1.4 more three-pointers per game (8.7) than when playing on the road (7.3). It also has a better three-point percentage at home (33.7%) compared to in road games (31.9%).

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

At home, Kentucky scores 95.3 points per game. On the road, it averages 74.8.

At home, the Wildcats allow 73.5 points per game. On the road, they allow 79.

Kentucky knocks down more 3-pointers at home (11.1 per game) than away (9.5). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.9%) than away (35.5%).

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 1/18/2025 @ Vanderbilt L 76-75 Memorial Gymnasium 1/21/2025 Mississippi State W 68-56 Thompson-Boling Arena 1/25/2025 @ Auburn L 53-51 Neville Arena 1/28/2025 Kentucky Thompson-Boling Arena 2/1/2025 Florida Thompson-Boling Arena 2/5/2025 Missouri – Thompson-Boling Arena

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 1/14/2025 Texas A&M W 81-69 Rupp Arena 1/18/2025 Alabama L 102-97 Rupp Arena 1/25/2025 @ Vanderbilt L 74-69 Memorial Gymnasium 1/28/2025 @ Tennessee Thompson-Boling Arena 2/1/2025 Arkansas Rupp Arena 2/4/2025 @ Ole Miss – The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

