How to Watch Tennessee vs. Kentucky on TV or Live Stream – January 28
Published 7:42 am Tuesday, January 28, 2025
The No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers (17-3, 4-3 SEC) aim to continue a 13-game home winning stretch when hosting the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats (14-5, 3-3 SEC) on Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET.
Tennessee vs. Kentucky Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN
Tennessee Stats Insights
- The Volunteers make 45.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).
- Tennessee is 13-1 when it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.
- The Volunteers are the 49th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 25th.
- The Volunteers record just 0.9 fewer points per game (75.1) than the Wildcats give up (76).
- Tennessee has a 9-0 record when putting up more than 76 points.
Kentucky Stats Insights
- The Wildcats’ 48.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 12.4 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have allowed to their opponents (36%).
- This season, Kentucky has a 14-4 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 36% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers sit at 48th.
- The Wildcats’ 88.1 points per game are 29.7 more points than the 58.4 the Volunteers allow to opponents.
- When Kentucky allows fewer than 75.1 points, it is 9-2.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison
- Tennessee posts 81.8 points per game at home, compared to 64.3 points per game on the road, a difference of 17.5 points per contest.
- The Volunteers are surrendering 55.5 points per game this year at home, which is 9.7 fewer points than they’re allowing in away games (65.2).
- At home, Tennessee is making 1.4 more three-pointers per game (8.7) than when playing on the road (7.3). It also has a better three-point percentage at home (33.7%) compared to in road games (31.9%).
Kentucky Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Kentucky scores 95.3 points per game. On the road, it averages 74.8.
- At home, the Wildcats allow 73.5 points per game. On the road, they allow 79.
- Kentucky knocks down more 3-pointers at home (11.1 per game) than away (9.5). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.9%) than away (35.5%).
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/18/2025
|@ Vanderbilt
|L 76-75
|Memorial Gymnasium
|1/21/2025
|Mississippi State
|W 68-56
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/25/2025
|@ Auburn
|L 53-51
|Neville Arena
|1/28/2025
|Kentucky
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|2/1/2025
|Florida
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|2/5/2025
|Missouri
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena
Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/14/2025
|Texas A&M
|W 81-69
|Rupp Arena
|1/18/2025
|Alabama
|L 102-97
|Rupp Arena
|1/25/2025
|@ Vanderbilt
|L 74-69
|Memorial Gymnasium
|1/28/2025
|@ Tennessee
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|2/1/2025
|Arkansas
|Rupp Arena
|2/4/2025
|@ Ole Miss
|–
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
