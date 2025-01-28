How to Pick the Predators vs. Canucks Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – January 29
Published 12:50 pm Tuesday, January 28, 2025
The game between the Nashville Predators and the Vancouver Canucks at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday has lots of betting options to consider. With that in mind, here’s an in-depth look at our best bets, along with picks and projections.
Predators vs. Canucks Picks
Total Pick
Pick OU: Over 5.5 (model projecting 6 goals)
- This season, Nashville and its opponent have combined to outscore Wednesday’s over/under of 5.5 goals 22 times.
- This season, 28 of Vancouver’s games have featured more than 5.5 goals.
- These two teams combine for 5.5 goals per game, 0.02999999999999936 more than the total for this contest.
- These two teams are conceding a combined 6.4 goals per game, 0.8 more than this contest’s over/under.
Moneyline Pick
Predators Moneyline: -138
- The Predators have gone 14-15 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.
- Nashville is 11-11 (victorious in 50.0% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -138 or shorter.
- The Predators’ implied moneyline win probability is 58.0% in this contest.
Canucks Moneyline: +116
- Vancouver has secured an upset victory nine times when playing as the underdog on the moneyline this season (in 25 games as the underdog).
- The Canucks have five wins in games when their odds are +116 or longer on the moneyline (in 12 opportunities).
- Vancouver’s implied probability to win this matchup is 46.3% based on the moneyline.
Score Prediction
Prediction:
Nashville 4, Vancouver 3
Predators Points Leaders
- One of Nashville’s top offensive options this season is Filip Forsberg, who has recorded 49 points in 48 games.
- Having scored 15 goals and adding 24 assists, Jonathan Marchessault is excelling for Nashville through 48 games.
- Nashville’s offensive effort is aided by Roman Josi’s 39 points. He’s contributed 26 assists.
- In the 37 games Juuse Saros has played this season, his save percentage is .899, 39th in the league.
Canucks Points Leaders
- Quinn Hughes is among the top options on offense for Vancouver, with 56 points this season. He has put up 14 goals and 42 assists in 45 games.
- Jonathan Tanner Miller has made a big impact for Vancouver this season with 34 points, thanks to nine goals and 25 assists.
- Vancouver’s Brock Boeser has 33 points (16 goals, 17 assists) this season.
- Kevin Lankinen has a .905 save percentage (25th in the league), with 775 total saves, while allowing 81 goals (2.6 goals against average). He has compiled an 18-8-6 record between the posts for Vancouver this season.
Predators’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|1/21/2025
|Sharks
|W 7-5
|Home
|-405
|1/23/2025
|Sharks
|W 6-5
|Away
|-222
|1/25/2025
|Ducks
|L 5-2
|Away
|-192
|1/29/2025
|Canucks
|–
|Home
|-138
|1/31/2025
|Sabres
|–
|Away
|–
|2/1/2025
|Penguins
|–
|Away
|–
|2/3/2025
|Senators
|–
|Home
|–
Canucks’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|1/23/2025
|Oilers
|L 6-2
|Away
|+153
|1/25/2025
|Capitals
|W 2-1
|Home
|+105
|1/27/2025
|Blues
|W 5-2
|Away
|+112
|1/29/2025
|Predators
|–
|Away
|+116
|1/31/2025
|Stars
|–
|Away
|–
|2/2/2025
|Red Wings
|–
|Home
|–
|2/4/2025
|Avalanche
|–
|Home
|–
Nashville vs. Vancouver Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, January 29, 2025
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
