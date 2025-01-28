How to Pick the Predators vs. Canucks Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – January 29 Published 12:50 pm Tuesday, January 28, 2025

The game between the Nashville Predators and the Vancouver Canucks at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday has lots of betting options to consider. With that in mind, here’s an in-depth look at our best bets, along with picks and projections.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Predators vs. Canucks Picks

Email newsletter signup

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 5.5 (model projecting 6 goals)

This season, Nashville and its opponent have combined to outscore Wednesday’s over/under of 5.5 goals 22 times.

This season, 28 of Vancouver’s games have featured more than 5.5 goals.

These two teams combine for 5.5 goals per game, 0.02999999999999936 more than the total for this contest.

These two teams are conceding a combined 6.4 goals per game, 0.8 more than this contest’s over/under.

Bet on the total at BetMGM today!

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -138

The Predators have gone 14-15 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

Nashville is 11-11 (victorious in 50.0% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -138 or shorter.

The Predators’ implied moneyline win probability is 58.0% in this contest.

Canucks Moneyline: +116

Vancouver has secured an upset victory nine times when playing as the underdog on the moneyline this season (in 25 games as the underdog).

The Canucks have five wins in games when their odds are +116 or longer on the moneyline (in 12 opportunities).

Vancouver’s implied probability to win this matchup is 46.3% based on the moneyline.

Place your moneyline bet at BetMGM now!

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Nashville 4, Vancouver 3

Predators Points Leaders

One of Nashville’s top offensive options this season is Filip Forsberg, who has recorded 49 points in 48 games.

Having scored 15 goals and adding 24 assists, Jonathan Marchessault is excelling for Nashville through 48 games.

Nashville’s offensive effort is aided by Roman Josi’s 39 points. He’s contributed 26 assists.

In the 37 games Juuse Saros has played this season, his save percentage is .899, 39th in the league.

Canucks Points Leaders

Quinn Hughes is among the top options on offense for Vancouver, with 56 points this season. He has put up 14 goals and 42 assists in 45 games.

Jonathan Tanner Miller has made a big impact for Vancouver this season with 34 points, thanks to nine goals and 25 assists.

Vancouver’s Brock Boeser has 33 points (16 goals, 17 assists) this season.

Kevin Lankinen has a .905 save percentage (25th in the league), with 775 total saves, while allowing 81 goals (2.6 goals against average). He has compiled an 18-8-6 record between the posts for Vancouver this season.

Predators’ Schedule

Looking for officially licensed NHL gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 1/21/2025 Sharks W 7-5 Home -405 1/23/2025 Sharks W 6-5 Away -222 1/25/2025 Ducks L 5-2 Away -192 1/29/2025 Canucks – Home -138 1/31/2025 Sabres – Away – 2/1/2025 Penguins – Away – 2/3/2025 Senators – Home –

Canucks’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 1/23/2025 Oilers L 6-2 Away +153 1/25/2025 Capitals W 2-1 Home +105 1/27/2025 Blues W 5-2 Away +112 1/29/2025 Predators – Away +116 1/31/2025 Stars – Away – 2/2/2025 Red Wings – Home – 2/4/2025 Avalanche – Home –

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Nashville vs. Vancouver Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: