Harlan City Fire Department responds to Walmart Published 7:52 am Tuesday, January 28, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Harlan City Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at the Harlan Walmart on Friday, extinguishing a fire in a trash compactor before it could escalate.

According to a press release, the Harlan City Fire Department received a dispatch to a possible fire in a trash compactor at Walmart at approximately 12:54 p.m. on Friday. Smoke could be seen as far away as Food City, approximately a mile away. Harlan City Fire Chief James Billings was near the scene when the dispatch was received. He took command of the operation at approximately 12:57 p.m. Fire engines, trucks and personnel from Harlan City Fire Department Stations 1 and 2 responded to the fire.

Once on the scene, crews deployed 300 feet of five inch water supply line along with a 1.75 inch handline to be used in combating the blaze. Other personnel performed a search of the interior because the trash compactor was connected to the Walmart building via a chute. Firefighters found no fire in the storage area while additional firefighters assisted with removing trash from the compactor before leaving the scene to respond to another incident.

The Harlan City Street Department was called to the scene to assist with heavy machinery used to remove deep compacted trash from the compactor while firefighters sprayed the burning trash with water.

Walmart employees assisted by disconnecting power lines and hydraulic lines.