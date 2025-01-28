Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Tuesday, January 28
Published 1:19 am Tuesday, January 28, 2025
The Arizona State Sun Devils versus the Colorado Buffaloes is a game to catch on the Tuesday college basketball schedule that features a lot of compelling matchups. If you’re looking for picks against the spread, our computer model is high on 10 games, including that one.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Arizona State +1.5 vs. Colorado
- Matchup: Arizona State Sun Devils at Colorado Buffaloes
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: January 28
- Computer Projection: Arizona State by 2.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Colorado (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Oregon State +13.5 vs. Gonzaga
- Matchup: Oregon State Beavers at Gonzaga Bulldogs
- Time: 11:00 PM ET
- Date: January 28
- Computer Projection: Gonzaga by 9.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Gonzaga (-13.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Georgia Tech +8.5 vs. Notre Dame
- Matchup: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: January 28
- Computer Projection: Notre Dame by 5.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Notre Dame (-8.5)
- TV Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Ohio -2.5 vs. Toledo
- Matchup: Toledo Rockets at Ohio Bobcats
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 28
- Computer Projection: Ohio by 5.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Ohio (-2.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Kentucky +9.5 vs. Tennessee
- Matchup: Kentucky Wildcats at Tennessee Volunteers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 28
- Computer Projection: Tennessee by 6.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Tennessee (-9.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: UCF +13.5 vs. Kansas
- Matchup: UCF Knights at Kansas Jayhawks
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: January 28
- Computer Projection: Kansas by 10.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Kansas (-13.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Louisville -7.5 vs. Wake Forest
- Matchup: Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Louisville Cardinals
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 28
- Computer Projection: Louisville by 10.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Louisville (-7.5)
- TV Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Rice +5.5 vs. South Florida
- Matchup: Rice Owls at South Florida Bulls
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 28
- Computer Projection: South Florida by 2.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: South Florida (-5.5)
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Valparaiso +1.5 vs. Southern Illinois
- Matchup: Southern Illinois Salukis at Valparaiso Beacons
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: January 28
- Computer Projection: Valparaiso by 0.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Southern Illinois (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Southern Indiana +7.5 vs. Morehead State
- Matchup: Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles at Morehead State Eagles
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: January 28
- Computer Projection: Morehead State by 5.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Morehead State (-7.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
