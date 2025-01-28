Lady Jaguars continue perfect season as they roll past Harlan Published 12:56 pm Tuesday, January 28, 2025

By John Henson

Sports Writer

While there is still a month left in the regular season, it’s becoming crystal clear that it will take a massive upset to keep the North Laurel Lady Jaguars from making a return trip to Rupp Arena for the state tournament in March. The 18-0 Lady Jaguars put on a clinic Monday at Harlan, hitting 11 of 11 shots in the first quarter on the way to building a 38-point halftime lead in coasting to a 70-41 victory.

“We know that’s very unusual, especially playing teams like Simon Kenton and West Jessamine. We’ve had some big-time opponents and play several more, including Madison Central, the only other undefeated team,” North Laurel coach Eddie Mahan said of the Lady Jaguars’ perfect record to this point. “We have other challenges ahead. I’m happy with our wins, but our consistency worries me a little bit. Our defense isn’t where it needs to be yet. I see the light coming at us, and if we don’t correct some of these things it could get us, My goal isn’t to be undefeated, My goal is to win the district, region and make a strong run in the state.”

“That’s a good team, and knew that coming in,” Harlan coach Mackenzie Varner said. “We knew we had to play our best game, and we were hoping they would play their worst, but I’m still proud of the effort they gave.”

Senior wing Brooke Nicholson, one of the state’s top players, led North Laurel with 24 points. Senior guard Bella Sizemore chipped in with 13 points. Mariella Claybrook, a 6-2 freshman, added 10 points.

With Claybrook and the 5-11 Nichelson in the paint, the normally potent Harlan inside attack was all but non-existent in the first half. Freshman guard Peyshaunce Wynn hit three 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 16 points. Senior forward Kylie Noe scored all 11 of her points in the second half.

North’s pressure and length led to seven Harlan turnovers in the first quarter and an 11-for-11 shooting performance on the other end. Wynn opened the game with a 3, then hit another after North reeled off 15 unanswered points. North closed the period with another 14-0 run to basically end the game at that point.

“It took us some time to adjust to their physicality, They are a very physical team,” Mahan said. “We knew if we could score in transition off our pressure it would be our best bet. That was one thing I think we did in the first quarter. We created enough turnovers to be 11 for 11 in the first quarter. I thought a lot of that was off our transition.”

North outscored Harlan 25-10 in the second quarter to build a 54-16 lead and start a running clock. North hit five of 10 shots in the period and capitalized on six more turnovers.

Harlan (10-11) will play host to Letcher Central on Tuesday. North Laurel travels to Pikeville on Saturday.

Paisley Kilburn scored 19 points and Eden Begley added 13 as North Laurel tolled to a 56-23 win in junior varsity action. Laylee Phillips contributed 11 points. Jenna Oliver tossed in six, followed by Paisley Robinson with five and Jaslyn Philpot with two.

Addison Campbell led the 2-3 Lady Dragons with seven points. Shelby Doan and Raegan Goodman added five each. Clarissa Yost scored four. Talae Manning chipped in with two.

North Laurel 70, Harlan 41

NORTH LAUREL (18-0)

Haley Combs 4-5 1-2 9, Bella Sizemore 4-5 1-2 13, Emma Carl 0-1 0-0 0, Brooke Nichelson 6-10 10-14 24, Mariella Claybrook 4-8 4-4 12, Abby Hubbard 1-4 0-0 2, Bella Mahan 1-3 2-2 4, Paisley Kilburn 2-5 0-0 5, Eden Begley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 22-41 18-24 70.

HARLAN (10-11)

Peyshaunce Wynn 4-8 5-6 16, Aymanni Wynn 2-8 0-0 6, Addison Campbell 0-1 2-2 2, Cheyenne Rhymer 2-8 0-0 4, Kylie Noe 5-10 1-1 11, Raegan Goodman 0-0 0-0 0, Shelby Doan 0-0 0-0 0, Abbi Fields 1-3 0-0 2. Totals: 14-38 8-9 41.

North Laurel 29 25 6 10 — 70

Harlan 6 10 9 16 — 41

3-point goals: North Laurel 8-19 (Sizemore 4-5, Nichelson 2-6, Mahan 1-2, Kilburn 1-3, Carl 0-1, Claybrook 0-1, Hubbard 0-1), Harlan 5-15 (P. Wynn 3-5, A. Wynn 2-6, Campbell 0-1, Rhymer 0-3). Rebounds: North Laurel 22 (Nichelson 8, Combs 4, Claybrook 4, Hubbard 2, Sizemore 1, Kilburn 1, Mahan 1, Begley 1), Harlan 17 (Campbell 4, Fields 4, P. Wynn 3, Noe 3, Rhymer 3). Turnovers: North Laurel 9, Harlan 14. Fouled out: None. Technical fouls: Harlan (Noe).