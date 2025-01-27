Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Monday, January 27
Published 1:28 am Monday, January 27, 2025
Ranked squads are on the Monday college basketball schedule for three games, including the NC State Wolfpack playing the Duke Blue Devils. Seeking against-the-spread picks for each matchup? Continue reading.
Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
No. 21 Michigan Wolverines vs. Penn State Nittany Lions
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Michigan 82, Penn State 73
- Projected Favorite: Michigan by 8.7 points
- Pick ATS: Michigan (-8.5)
Email newsletter signup
Bet on the Michigan-Penn State spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan
- Venue: Crisler Center
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 2 Duke Blue Devils vs. NC State Wolfpack
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Duke 80, NC State 59
- Projected Favorite: Duke by 21.5 points
- Pick ATS: Duke (-21.5)
Bet on the Duke-NC State spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Location: Durham, North Carolina
- Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Arizona Wildcats vs. No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Iowa State 76, Arizona 75
- Projected Favorite: Iowa State by 0.2 points
- Pick ATS: Arizona (+1.5)
Bet on the Arizona-Iowa State spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Location: Tucson, Arizona
- Venue: McKale Center
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.