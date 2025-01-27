Tennessee vs. Kentucky Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – January 28 Published 5:48 pm Monday, January 27, 2025

Tuesday’s contest that pits the No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers (17-3, 4-3 SEC) versus the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats (14-5, 3-3 SEC) at Thompson-Boling Arena has a projected final score of 78-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Tennessee, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on January 28.

According to our computer prediction, Kentucky projects to cover the 8.5-point spread in its matchup against Tennessee. The over/under is listed at 148.5, and the two sides are projected to exceed it.

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 28, 2025

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Thompson-Boling Arena Line: Tennessee -8.5

Tennessee -8.5 Point total: 148.5

148.5 Moneyline (to win): Tennessee -385, Kentucky +300

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction:

Tennessee 78, Kentucky 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Kentucky

Pick ATS: Kentucky (+8.5)

Kentucky (+8.5) Pick OU: Over (148.5)

Tennessee’s record against the spread this season is 13-7-0, and Kentucky’s is 9-10-0. The Volunteers have gone over the point total in seven games, while Wildcats games have gone over 10 times. The two teams average 163.2 points per game, 14.7 more points than this matchup’s total. Tennessee has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in the past 10 games. Kentucky has gone 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 games.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers outscore opponents by 16.7 points per game (scoring 75.1 points per game to rank 175th in college basketball while giving up 58.4 per outing to rank third in college basketball) and have a +335 scoring differential overall.

Tennessee wins the rebound battle by 8.5 boards on average. It records 35.3 rebounds per game, which ranks 50th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 26.8 per outing.

Tennessee hits 2.0 more threes per contest than the opposition, 8.6 (101st in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 6.6.

The Volunteers average 99.7 points per 100 possessions (92nd in college basketball), while giving up 77.5 points per 100 possessions (second in college basketball).

Tennessee wins the turnover battle by 2.0 per game, committing 10.2 (68th in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.2.

Kentucky Performance Insights

The Wildcats put up 88.1 points per game (third in college basketball) while allowing 76.0 per contest (296th in college basketball). They have a +230 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 12.1 points per game.

Kentucky is 25th in the nation at 36.5 rebounds per game. That’s 4.1 more than the 32.4 its opponents average.

Kentucky hits 10.1 three-pointers per game (23rd in college basketball) while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc (51st in college basketball). It is making 1.9 more threes than its opponents, who drain 8.2 per game at 29.2%.

Kentucky and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Wildcats commit 9.8 per game (34th in college basketball) and force 10.1 (313th in college basketball).

